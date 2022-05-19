Business update: new eateries and more

A new coffee shop, a new sandwich shop, an expanding store and a department store grand opening are making business news this month.

The Grind

Three young businessmen out of Bluefield are opening a new coffee/smoothie/sandwich shop in downtown Wytheville. The Grind is located at 155 E. Main St., beside Skeeter’s. The restaurant is the second business owned and operated by three Bluefield University football teammates.

Collin O’Donnell, Joe Harner and Joshua Wright started their business in the middle of the Covid pandemic, in May 2020. A popular restaurant in Bluefield closed its doors and instead of looking around for another hangout, the men created their own, first serving out of a food trailer and one year later, in May 2021, opening The Grind, a brick-and-mortar shop.

The Wytheville store plans a soft opening on June 15 with an official opening date of July 1.

“We had to be here by the Fourth of July 1; we heard that’s big here,” O’Donnell said.

Menu items include hot coffee, iced coffee, milkshakes, smoothies and more. Sandwiches can be made on bagels, wraps and breads and include a Breakfast BLT, Turkey Bacon Melt and a Chicken Salad Stacker. Bagel flavors will be everything, asiago and plain.

O’Donnell said smoothies are the No. 1 drink seller, followed closely by lattes. Customers can customize their drink orders any way they like, choosing from flavors, add-ins, candy toppings, drizzles and dairy products.

“It’s a very customizable endeavor,” he said, adding that there will be self-ordering kiosks in the store along with in-person ordering. The Grind also has an app that allows customers to order through the app and have the items waiting for them when they arrive.

O’Donnell, 28, who graduated with a degree in criminal justice, said Grind employees should be able to make any sandwich in about two minutes.

“We are trying to be as efficient as possible,” he said, adding that the shop will offer a gourmet experience without gourmet prices.

“You’ll get more value than you think you are paying for,” he said. “When value exceeds price – that is kind of our motto.”

The Grind’s tentative operating hours are Mondays-Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Z’s Casita

Zulma Alicea and Maggie Evans haven’t lived in Wytheville long, but they are already making their mark. They recently opened Z's Casita at 181 Tazewell St. The shop offers Cuban sandwiches, expresso and more.

The couple moved to Wytheville from Blue Ridge, Georgia, in November after passing through town and staying here several times on their travels to New York.

“We were looking for a nice town to retire in,” Evans said.

“But instead of retiring, we opened a restaurant,” Alicea added.

When not at the restaurant, Evans works as a nurse.

Evans said they love Wytheville’s restaurants, but noticed there is not a diverse selection of ethnic food. Back in Georgia, they had a friend who had a sandwich shop that offered Cuban sandwiches and decided Wytheville needed such a place.

A Cuban sandwich is a version of a thin and crispy ham and cheese sandwich popularized in America by Cuban workers in south Florida.

Z’s version has roast pork or turkey, ham, Swiss cheese, mustard and pickles on flaky bread pressed to crispy perfection. The shop also serves empanadas of beef or shredded chicken wrapped in pastry and baked until gold and flaky. There’s also stuffed potatoes of beef and pork wrapped in mashed potatoes and air fried until crispy, along with assorted pastries and expresso. There are three add-on sauces: spicy mayonnaise, cilantro aioli and cilantro chimichurri.

Before moving to Wytheville and lending her nickname to the restaurant, Z worked in IT for an Atlanta company.

“She wanted to get out of corporate America,” Evans said.

Soon, Z wants to make a dish from her native Puerto Rico to serve on Wednesdays. Eventually she hopes to add more items to the menu.

Z’s Casita is open Wednesday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call-in orders are welcome, especially near closing time so there’s enough time to prepare items. The phone number is 276-335-2159. For more information, see the Z’s Casita Facebook page.

Wytheville About Face Boutique and Day Spa

Wytheville About Face Boutique and Day Spa owner Kelsey Robert is expanding her business with the purchase of the nearby Saltworks store on Tazewell Street. Roberts purchased the About Face business in 2017 and bought Saltworks this past January.

The store, located at 145 Tazewell St., will hold a grand re-opening on Wednesday, May 18, from 3 to 7 p.m. The first purchasing customers will receive a bag filled with $50 worth of merchandise.

“I purchased Saltworks because I was a firm believer in the therapy it provides,” she said. “I had a bad cold several years ago and was impressed by the results I received. It’s good for allergies and asthma; it breaks up mucus and opens your sinus cavities.”

There is a salt spa booth that offers a more concentrated salt therapy for one person and a salt room for up to six people. Through dry salt therapy, pharmaceutical grade salt is aerosolized into a room to help treat respiratory, psychological and physical issues. Power-fine salt granules can enter the pores and treat skin conditions like psoriasis and eczema.

To make room for the salt spa, Robert took out some walls and expanded into the old Kincer-Miller Hardware Store.

“I’m now in the paint department and washer and dryers,” she said.

In addition to the salt spa, Robert purchased the Savannah Bee franchise for the area to become a Queen Bee store, selling the honey and products made from honey bee hive ingredients like rom beeswax, royal jelly and honey.

“We have more than 100 honey bee products and about 30 different flavors of honey. The most popular is the hot honey; it’s really spicy, and it’s really good,” Robert said.

In addition to the salt spa and honey bee products, the store offers clothing, shoes, facials, eyelash extensions, nail services, chemical peels and medical grade skin care, Sabika jewelry and more.

Store hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sundays.

Roses

Roses department store opened for business May 5 and will hold its grand opening on June 2. The popular store has returned to Wytheville after a nearly three-decade absence. The store is located in the former site of the Virginia Department of General Services Surplus Retain Store.

Roses had a store in Wytheville from about 1980 until 1996 in the Food Lion Shopping Center on Fourth Street, where Harbor Freight is today. Variety Wholesalers is based in Henderson, North Carolina, and owns nearly 400 retail stores, including Roses and Maxway, and employs approximately 7,000 workers.

