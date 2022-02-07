Pet of the Week

Meet Floyd County Humane Society foster pet Remy, a three-year-old lab mix, who is ready for you to be her buddy.

She is a very friendly and playful, and she is good with other dogs. Remy loves attention and walks well on a leash, even though she has not had much practice.

Her previous owner says she is good with other dogs and children, and Floyd County Humane Society recommends a meet and greet with interested family to see how everyone might get along.

Remy is spayed and up to date on vaccinations.

Community members interested in meeting Remy should complete and submit an adoption application available at www.floydhumanesociety.org/forms.html or contact (540) 745-7207 for additional information.