Wytheville police, fire and rescue exhibit set to open

The Wytheville Department of Museums is honoring local police, fire and rescue operations with a new exhibit set to open Saturday, Oct. 8, at 1 p.m. The exhibit will be housed in the Wytheville Visitors Center, 975 Tazewell St.

That Saturday is also the Annual Wytheville Fire Prevention Parade at 7 p.m. on Main Street.

The exhibit highlights early emergency communications, 911 implementation, the Wytheville Fire Department, Wythe County Rescue Squad and Wytheville Police Department. Over the past two years, the museum has accepted donations from the departments and the public of old uniforms, badges, equipment, photos and more.

Among the items the police department has donated are a wool uniform from the 1950s, an old crossing guard uniform and photographs. The rescue squad has donated a siren, a hard hat, old equipment, old uniforms and photographs. The fire department has also donated old equipment and equipment.

The Wytheville Fire Department has nearly all of its old firetrucks in storage. On the day of the exhibit opening, there will be three vehicles in the Visitors Center parking lot: the 1908 Model-T fire truck, a 1972 Suburban ambulance and a Crown Victoria police car.

A horse-drawn fire truck is on display in the bottom floor of the Thomas Boyd Museum.

Wytheville Director of Museums Frances Emerson said her department has wanted such an exhibit for a long time, and things have finally fallen into place.

“There is a wonderful collection of photographs, uniforms, old equipment, scrapbooks, and other interesting items that will be on display. We’ve added some interactive displays and a section where children can try on uniforms and have their pictures made,” she said. “We show how things were in the past and how they are now, including equipment, training, the types of emergencies that have to be handled today versus in the past. We think that everyone who visits the exhibit will be impressed with the tremendous amount of dedication, commitment and sacrifice that our community’s public service volunteers and professionals have made since the time the Town was formed and continue to make today.”

Emerson said officials want the exhibit to be both educational and enjoyable.

“We are so pleased to have the opportunity to honor our past and present public safety heroes. Our space is limited, and we hope this exhibit is just the beginning of what can be done in the future,” she said.

There are five rooms at the Visitors Center for the exhibit: one room each for police, fire, rescue and 911, along with a uniform room where children can put on uniforms for photo opportunities. There is also a memorial wall to honor the three local law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty.

Lt. Bryan Boyd of the Wytheville Police Department has helped organize the exhibit and hopes it takes off so that the town can get funding to eventually expand the exhibit. He said the town has a rich public safety tradition in which both residents and tourists will be interested.

“Public safety museums are really popular,” he said. “We hope this will be a success and grow and get bigger and that we will eventually get to have our vehicles on display.”

Wytheville Fire and Rescue Chief Marc Brade said past volunteers in the fire and rescue departments did an “amazing job” capturing the history of the departments. The fire division has log books, meeting minutes, uniforms and more going back decades, along with apparatus and tools.

“None of it would be possible without those that came before us,” Brade said. “There was a bit of everything well preserved from many generations of volunteers. It is vital that the department carry that torch for all those that made and protected Wytheville. We are simply trying to carry on that legacy.

On the EMS side, Brade said that the Wythe Rescue Squad had a very strong culture of excellence going back generations.

“Equipment and apparatus, uniforms, etc. All of it has contributed to what we are today,” he said in an email.

Brade said that although there is a lot on display to tell the departments’ stories, the departments still need help capturing the town’s public safety history.

“Family and friends of old member that might have pictures and knowledge, all of it is needed so that we can capture as much of the history as possible,” the fire chief said. “We don’t want anything or anyone excluded. Although we have some names, etc., we know there are more, and we don’t want anyone left out.”

Officials said that people can donate or loan items. Either way, the Town has the appropriate paperwork for everyone to fill out.

For more information or to donate an item, call 276-223-3330 or email marcellat@wytheville.org