 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story spotlight

Chilhowie businessman renovates site

  • Updated
  • 0
Rainbow Autel demolition

The old Rainbow Autel in Chilhowie is being demolished after years of decline and will be replaced with a parking lot and perhaps a new apartment complex in the future.

 Linda Burchette/Smyth County News & Messenger

After years of closure and decline, occupation by squatters and falling into disrepair the former Rainbow Autel in Chilhowie is being demolished.

Town Manager John Clark said the property on East Lee Highway had been under scrutiny for years by the town and the county building department for perceived code violations and the town was ready to move forward with compliance enforcement and fines when the property was sold.

Bobby Taylor of Taylor’s Construction across the highway bought the former motel property and the former carwash with plans to improve the 1.22 acre site.

Taylor said he had been in business there for several years and was tired of looking at the continuing decline. He also needs more parking space for his business so he is demolishing the former motel to create parking and is looking toward a potential apartment complex if the town rezones the property for residential space.

The carwash, closed for several years, has also been bought by Taylor who plans to renovate and upgrade the facility for reopening by the end of May.

People are also reading…

Chilhowie carwash

The car wash facility along Highway 11 in Chilhowie is being renovated and is expected to open by the end of May.

“We’re definitely going to grow it,” Taylor said of the properties. “It’s been an eyesore for years. I hope to have it all cleaned up by the end of March or April.”

Taylor said he has a $155,000 investment in the site -- $75,000 in the lots and $50,000 in the demolition. He closed on the deal Monday and was demolishing the motel the next day.

“I just wanted that for parking space and to help clean up the town,” he said. “They’re (the town) ecstatic and very supportive.”

Taylor’s company builds houses at the Virginian Golf Club in Bristol and installs fiber optic lines in Southwest Virginia. This is his first demolition project.

The private parking lot for his business will need to be raised about two feet to accommodate the town’s flood level, Taylor said. When he’s ready he will approach the town for rezoning in order to build multi-family apartments on the site. Housing is very needed in the town, he said.

Renovation will soon begin on the carwash, which Taylor plans to update with more vacuums and an automated cash point for swiping credit/debit cards. There are two hand-wash bays at the property.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Saltville approves ARPA 'wish list'

Saltville approves ARPA 'wish list'

Saltville’s first responders, employees, restaurants, youth recreation and more are set to benefit from the town’s first round of the federal American Rescue Plan Act funds. The council approved late last month a list of items on the town’s “wish list.” 

MSHS student helps map and digitize Round Hill Cemetery records

MSHS student helps map and digitize Round Hill Cemetery records

Ally White is more familiar with the stories of the people buried in Round Hill Cemetery than most people. Of the thousands of individuals White has read about the story of one 25-year-old man lingers with her. As she typed in the details about 1st Lt. Fleming Clark Goolsby, she realized that his grave is empty, but continues to serve as a monument to an American hero.