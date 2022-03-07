Chilhowie businessman renovates site

After years of closure and decline, occupation by squatters and falling into disrepair the former Rainbow Autel in Chilhowie is being demolished.

Town Manager John Clark said the property on East Lee Highway had been under scrutiny for years by the town and the county building department for perceived code violations and the town was ready to move forward with compliance enforcement and fines when the property was sold.

Bobby Taylor of Taylor’s Construction across the highway bought the former motel property and the former carwash with plans to improve the 1.22 acre site.

Taylor said he had been in business there for several years and was tired of looking at the continuing decline. He also needs more parking space for his business so he is demolishing the former motel to create parking and is looking toward a potential apartment complex if the town rezones the property for residential space.

The carwash, closed for several years, has also been bought by Taylor who plans to renovate and upgrade the facility for reopening by the end of May.

“We’re definitely going to grow it,” Taylor said of the properties. “It’s been an eyesore for years. I hope to have it all cleaned up by the end of March or April.”

Taylor said he has a $155,000 investment in the site -- $75,000 in the lots and $50,000 in the demolition. He closed on the deal Monday and was demolishing the motel the next day.

“I just wanted that for parking space and to help clean up the town,” he said. “They’re (the town) ecstatic and very supportive.”

Taylor’s company builds houses at the Virginian Golf Club in Bristol and installs fiber optic lines in Southwest Virginia. This is his first demolition project.

The private parking lot for his business will need to be raised about two feet to accommodate the town’s flood level, Taylor said. When he’s ready he will approach the town for rezoning in order to build multi-family apartments on the site. Housing is very needed in the town, he said.

Renovation will soon begin on the carwash, which Taylor plans to update with more vacuums and an automated cash point for swiping credit/debit cards. There are two hand-wash bays at the property.