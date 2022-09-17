Buffs victorious in Battle of Route 8

The Buffs took control early in the Route 8 rivalry game last Thursday, stampeding the Auburn Eagles 34-0.

Twenty-one points were scored before the half on Sept. 8, thanks to interceptions and recoveries by Matt Slusher, three rushing touchdowns by QB Rylan Swortzel, and 146 yards and a touchdown by Trevor Miller.

Thirteen more points were added in the last half of the game. Swortzel ran for 49 yards on Coach Beale Field, while Lathom Barbieri added 90 yards and a touchdown.

The Buffaloes missed just one of its extra points attempts on Sept. 8, and the Buffs hold a 2-1 record for the season.

The Buffs hit the road this week to play Fort Chiswell before have a bye next week before facing Carroll County at home on the final day of September.

In volleyball, the Lady Buffaloes were on the road this week to face Patrick County and play a tournament at William Byrd High this weekend.

The Lady Buffs will face the Christiansburg Blue Demons on the Alan Cantrell Court in Floyd on Monday, Sept. 19.

FCHS golfers have continued their hot streak, and McKenzie Weddle placed first overall on the Great Oaks course on Sept. 9, with a score of 74.

Two golfers, one from Salem and one from Magna Vista followed Weddle with 77.

Ryne Bond and Peyton Mason tied for second place on the Floyd team with 82 shots, and Isaiah Cantrell scored 83.

Overall Sept. 9, the Buffaloes tied for first place with Salem, scoring 321. Magna Vista was three points behind with 324.

Floyd golfers tee-off against James River and Patrick County this week and Radford on Monday, Sept. 19, according to the Three Rivers District schedule.

The Cross Country Buffaloes’ next meet is the Alleghany XC Invitational in Covington on Sept. 24. The Maroon Tide Invitational previously scheduled for Sept. 21 has been postponed.