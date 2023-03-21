Caught in January after a Bland County vehicle and foot chase, a U.S. Army soldier is now facing a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of a fellow soldier.

On March 17, the Hoke County, North Carolina, Sheriff’s Office obtained a first-degree murder warrant against 25-year-old Brandon Allen Amos-Dixon in the Jan. 18 slaying of 24-year-old Jimmy Lee Smith III. Both men served at Fort Bragg.

According to a Hoke County Sheriff’s Office press release, police found Smith lying on the ground unresponsive after responding to a call on Hammock Lane.

In a separate shooting that same day, Harnett County, North Carolina, police accused Amos-Dixon of shooting his 29-year-old fiancée, Chelsea Ling Chung, while she and her child were in her vehicle. Chung was taken to the hospital in stable condition and the child sustained superficial injuries, police said.

Amos-Dixon is wanted in Harnett County on charges of attempted murder (two counts), shooting into an occupied vehicle (10 counts) and assault with a deadly weapon (two counts).

The day after both shootings, Virginia police encountered Amos-Dixon at an Interstate 77 rest area and chased him to Rocky Gap, where he crashed his truck and ran into the woods.

Police accused him of intentionally ramming a state trooper’s vehicle during the pursuit, and county schools were locked down during the manhunt.

Officers found Amos-Dixon near Laurel Fork Road later the same morning.

Being held without bond in the New River Valley Regional Jail, Amos-Dixon has an April 18 trial date on charges of assault and battery of a law enforcement officer and felony eluding police.

He has a separate fugitive from justice hearing slated for April 5.