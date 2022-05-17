Green Box misuse yields fines

Sheriff Brian Craig and Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Branscom said last week increasing fines and surveillance at Green Box sites could deter disallowed waste that causes boxes to overflow.

Furniture, household items and other things that take up a significant amount of space should not be dumped at a Green Box site.

County Board Chairman Joe Turman, a retired deputy, said he could stake out a Green Box site for hours, leave for a while and come back to find it filled with illegal waste items.

The boxes, he said, “could be empty” when he left for as little as 20 minutes before returning to find them full.

Sheriff Craig said county deputies issued 13 tickets over one recent weekend on a waste site on Route 8.

“This is something we have always enforced,” Branscom said. He said the Board could increase the fines to $500-$1,000 for each offense.

Virginia ordinances limit fines to no more than $2,500, Branscom said.

Craig said those who fill up Green Boxes with illegal materials face stronger fines.

“We continue to use jail crews to clean things up,” Craig said.

Illegal use includes not using plastic bags for trash and throwing away toxic chemicals. Furniture, appliances, mattresses and other large items should be taken directly to the Floyd County Transfer Station.

“Remember, we can help you,” Turman said.

He said the Board will keep “looking over the ordinance to see what else can be done.”

Supervisors discussed increasing video surveillance and asked the county’s new tech expert to investigate costs and options.

“We have so many Green Boxes, it would be difficult to monitor them,” Branscom said. “Video would help with enforcement.”

Little River Supervisor Linda DeVito Kuchenbuch said too many people “think they can dump anything they want.”

Craig said that when video shows a license plate that belongs to an out of county resident, the department has to send deputies out on trips to other jurisdictions “instead of following up on breaking & entering cases.”

The Board took no on May 10, and Turman said investigation into ways to punish those who violate the trash ordinances will continue.

County Registrar Amy Ingram and Tech Director Christopher McNabb said Floyd County has been named part of the Cyber Navigator Program to help with electronic monitoring of election compliance.

The program of the University of Virginia and Virginia Tech will kick off with two interns working 30 hours a week in the county, starting on June 6. In the last election, McNabb and Ingram said, compliance rose from 50% to 70%, and the office is aiming for full compliance this year.

The interns will work up to 600 hours and will “do a lot of the legwork” for the program. McNabb said he plans to network with other localities.

The Board unanimously approved participation in the project.

In other matters before the board on May 10:

The board approved the six-year secondary road improvement plan submitted by the Virginia Department of Transportation at a public hearing last month, leaving the list without changes discussed by residents speaking at the hearing.

Supervisors approved $5,500 to purchase a used, 77-passenger school bus; $10,626.39 for a new door security system at Willis Elementary; $46,694 for roof materials and repairs for leaks at Check, Willis and Indian Valley schools; a new walk behind floor scrubber at Floyd County High; and LP equipment and installation at the high school.

The Board recognized National Skilled Nursing Week from May 8-14.