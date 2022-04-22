Joyful Noise choir returned with choral worship service for Holy Week

After two years of silence, the musical offerings of a true community choir again resounded in Smyth County.

Last Saturday, the Joyful Noise Community Choir presented a choral worship experience for Holy Week. The voices of more than 13 churches joined together, accompanied by a chamber orchestra, Pat Britton, and Bill Schermer as they presented Love Divine.

The message was ancient yet new.

Ken Smith, the worship minister of Marion Baptist Church and Joyful Noise director, said the choral celebration uses “a combination of familiar hymns – Love Divine, All Loves Excelling, What Wondrous Love Is This, In the Garden, along with original settings of scriptural texts” and “tells the story anew -- God So Loved the World.”

“Those in attendance,” Smith said before the performance, “will be led to worship the Christ from entry into Jerusalem, taking the Last Supper, journeying to the cross and triumphantly rising from the grave.” They will, he said, proclaim “Jesus Is Risen.” That statement traditionally rings out from many churches on Easter morning.

During the COVID-19 restrictions, Joyful Noise did not gather. The choir, which has performed throughout the region at nursing homes, special events and other gatherings for the better part of three decades, was missed.

“After the dark and silent days of past two years,” Smith reflected, “it is such a pleasure to gather with friends to make music. For over 25 years the Joyful Noise choir has enjoyed ministering through music in Smyth, Wythe and Washington counties. It is wonderful to resume with this Easter season.”

Church music is a part of Smith’s DNA.

When asked how long he’d been working with church choirs, the longtime music and worship minister, replied, “Working? 45 years of recreation -- recreating the wonderful stories, old and new, with the finest folk on earth.”

Smith retired from a public school music position and returned to Marion Baptist Church in 2013. He previously held the position from 1986 until 1989.

Love Divine was presented on Holy Saturday, April 16, at Marion Baptist Church.

The churches represented in the service included Abundant Life Christian Center, Cedar Bluff Baptist, Chilhowie United Methodist, Christ Episcopal, Ebenezer Lutheran, Grace Lutheran, Greenwood United Methodist, Marion Baptist, Marion First United Methodist, Royal Oak Presbyterian, St. John’s Catholic, South Fork Baptist, and Stone Memorial Presbyterian.

For those interested in adding their voices to that of Joyful Noise, Smith noted that the choir’s fall kickoff will take place Saturday, Oct. 15, at 6 p.m. in Marion Baptist’s fellowship hall. The choir will present Christmas “Worship in Song” on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 6 p.m.

He extended an invitation: “Come sing with us!”