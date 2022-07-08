Dimit family expressed intense grief at plea hearing for woman convicted in crash that caused daughter's death

A 23-year-old Meadowview woman pleaded guilty on Wednesday to an involuntary manslaughter charge and a misdemeanor reckless driving charge in the death of Marion native Gracie Dimit.

Lauren Nicole Salyer entered an Alford plea and was sentenced to serve four months in jail on the involuntary manslaughter charge. An Alford plea allows a defendant to maintain their innocence while acknowledging prosecutors likely have enough evidence for a conviction.

Salyer was driving the SUV that crashed into a tree on Itta Bena Road near the campus of Emory & Henry College in July 2020. Dimit, 20 years old, died at the scene.

Following the crash, Salyer told investigators that she had been driving 45 mph on the graveled road, which had an unposted speed limit of 35 mph. In previous court proceedings, Washington County assistant commonwealth’s attorneys Maryann Woolf and Loretta Doyle argued Salyer was high the night of the crash and had been deliberately driving recklessly in an effort to cause the vehicle to slide when it entered a curve.

Around campus, Itta Bena is known as the “Emory 500.” A campus police officer and students testified that the Emory 500 was associated with Greek Life on campus and that students would often cruise the road while blaring music, sometimes while drinking.

Salyer, who was indicted last October, took the plea agreement a day before she was set for trial.

In victim impact statements made by Gracie Dimit’s family during the hearing and provided to the News & Messenger, each family member expressed intense continuing grief.

“I start most mornings standing in the shower crying and thinking about my daughter and the life she would have had,” Gracie’s father, Steve Dimit, said. “I think about how she would have been an amazing teacher and all the students’ lives she would have impacted. I think about how wonderful of a wife and amazing mother she would have been someday. I think about all her dreams that will never be fulfilled. I think about how this world was a better place just because she was in it.”

Steve Dimit said his three sons lost their only sister, their biggest supporter and their strongest defender when Gracie died. And, he said, they no longer have the same parents they had before Gracie’s death.

“We are broken and I don’t know if we can ever be fixed,” he said.

He said he sees the pain in his wife’s eyes and knows the pain she has in her heart.

Gracie’s mother, Brandy Dimit, said every morning when she wakes up, her first thought is of her daughter, “and I lose her all over again. The pain of losing her doesn’t go away and it most certainly hasn’t got easier, she is on my mind every single second that I am awake.”

Brandy Dimit said she’d often dreamed of the day she would take her daughter shopping for a wedding dress, “but never once did I dream that I would instead buy a dress for her funeral or be the one to fix her hair and make-up, it was the last act of love I could do for her and I wanted them to be perfect. I am so angry and heartbroken from everything that Gracie and our family lost. It’s simply not fair. There has never been a more beautiful, kind, faithful, responsible and as close to perfect girl.”

For almost a year after their sister’s death, Brandy Dimit said her two youngest sons slept on Gracie’s mattress in their parents’ bedroom floor and often wear their sister’s sweatshirts to feel close to her.

“They were terrified, couldn’t sleep and when they were able to sleep, they had nightmares and still do,” she said.

Brandy Dimit said her family began grief therapy two weeks after Gracie’s death and have been diagnosed with a multitude of disorders as a result of their loss.

Gracie’s older brother, Brian Dimit, said he’s lived in fear since the night his sister died.

“I am scared every day I wake up,” he said. “Scared of losing someone else. Scared of feeling the same way I felt that night again. I’m tired of living in fear, but I don’t think it will ever change, because that night I lost so much more than my sister. I lost the life I once had.”

“…every time I text or call him past a certain time, he thinks something has happened to someone else,” Brandy Dimit said of her oldest son.

Brian Dimit said he watched his younger brothers “lose their innocence.”

“Garret, who is one of the funniest kids I know, doesn’t tell as many jokes anymore,” he said. “Grady, who has always been so brave, has nightmares every night.”

“Nothing is the same in our house anymore,” said Garrett Dimit. “Holidays used to be fun, now they’re just dreadful. Vacations aren’t the same anymore, nothing is. We are missing a piece to our family, Gracie, and we can’t function without her.”

Grady Dimit said his sister made life “fun, exciting, and magical.”

“What was taken from our family can’t be fixed, repaired or brought to normal,” he said.

“I miss Gracie so much it hurts, and it hurts to see how losing her has hurt my parents and my brothers,” he later added.

Brandy Dimit said she goes into her daughter’s bedroom every day, picking up her daughter’s T-shirts to smell the familiar scent. “Every day I am terrified that her shirt isn’t going to smell like her.”

Steve Dimit said all people experience grief at some point in their lives, but nothing compares to the grief felt from the loss of a child.

“This grief is only compounded when someone else is responsible for your loss,” he said. “The pain, anger, sadness, and devastation I feel daily cannot be adequately put into words. Those who say ‘time heals all wounds’ has never lost a child.”

Washington County Commonwealth’s Attorney Josh Cumbow said while the case had concluded, he understood that nothing would be able to fill the void of the Dimits’ loss.

“It’s just a senseless tragedy, and my heart goes out to them,” he said.

In addition to the four months of jail time, Salyer will serve five years on probation with a deferred disposition, serve 300 hours of community service with first responders and write a formal letter of apology to the Dimit family. In addition, she received a one-year suspension of her driver’s license and will be required to attend a driver improvement class.

If Salyer completes her probation term satisfactorily, the charge will be expunged from her record. A disposition date has been set for July 2027.

In a statement issued Friday, Steve and Brandy Dimit said, “Obviously, it was not the outcome we were hoping for.”

The day Gracie died, they said, “our family was sentenced to a lifetime of heartbreak, pain, and grief; no amount of jail time, probation or community service could ever compensate for Gracie’s life…it can never be made right. Actual justice doesn’t really exist for a crime like this. How can it? A bright, beautiful, and promising 20-year-old life was lost as a result of reckless behavior.”

Though the conclusion of the case was not the one they hoped for, the family said they did hope Salyer would use the opportunity to do good.

“Our hope is that Ms. Salyer will use her sentence as an opportunity to rehabilitate herself and forge a path to make a positive impact on the world… like we know Gracie would.”

Right now, they said, they’re focusing on their family and pouring their hearts into the Gracie LeAnn Dimit Memorial Foundation, the non-profit they launched to remember Gracie and honor her legacy.

“We will get up every day and continue to do good in her name, so no one ever forgets our beautiful girl… she deserves that and so much more.”

The Dimits have filed a separate civil lawsuit against Emory & Henry College regarding Greek Life activity on campus.