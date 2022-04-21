Fatal Floyd crashes under investigation

Two fatal vehicle crashes claimed lives in Floyd County this week, including that of 25-year-old county resident Taylor Leigh Bedsaul. Both crashes are under investigation by the Virginia State Police.

One crash on Monday, April 18 at about 10:45 a.m. was a single-vehicle crash on Route 58, east of Route 780, VSP said in an April 21 release.

A 2020 Ford Explorer was traveling west on Route 58, when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned.

Michael A. Borer, 61, of Ottawa, OH, drove the Ford. Borer was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured.

The passenger in the rear seat, Alicia Michelle Borer, 30, was ejected from the vehicle during the crash, and died at the scene, VSP said.

Another crash occurred on Tuesday, April 19 at about 10:20 a.m. on Route 8.

Taylor Leigh Bedsaul, 25, of Floyd was traveling south on Route 8 in a 2001 GMC Sonoma when the vehicle lost control, crossed the centerline and struck a 2019 Honda CRV traveling north.

VSP said Bedsaul was not wearing her seatbelt and died at the scene.

Thomas M. Jasikoff, 69, of Fort Myers, FL., drove the Honda. Jasikoff was wearing his seatbelt and was transported to the hospital for injuries received in the crash.

Speed was a factor in the crash, according to VSP initial report.

Both crashes remain under investigation.