Buffalo Wrestling Club to launch in April

Floyd County’s head wrestling coach Steven Horn announced last week that he will head up a two-month wrestling club for students in grades three to eight who are interested in participating.

Horn’s first year of coaching at Floyd County High School ended in February, reaching state with one wrestler, Josh Fletcher, and two alternates. Since stepping in to lead the team, Horn has been dedicated to growing the program.

Students do not need experience to participate in the April 4 to June 4 Buffalo Wrestling Club. Practices will be two or three days a week at either the FCHS cafeteria or Willis Elementary School gym, depending on the number of those interested.

Students and parents/guardians interested in learning more should contact Coach Horn at (540) 750-5884 or email horns@floyd.k12.va.us.

