Floyd learns to be smart about sugar

Healthy Floyd Director Meredith Dean shared captivating visuals during the Sugar Smarts lessons that accompany Fruit-infused Water Tastings hosted in multiple community settings throughout May.

“Kids’ eyes always get wide when they see the cup full of sugar cubes representing the amount of sugar in one soft drink or ice cream cone,” said Healthy Floyd Director Meredith Dean. “But then I tell them how much I love ice cream. That seems to make them feel better.”

For the lessons, students learned to read nutrition labels to discover just how much sugar is added to popular foods and beverages. Rachel Theo-Maurelli remembers the Sugar Smarts worksheet from when her son was young.

“For years we had the worksheet on our fridge that showed how many teaspoons of sugar are in a gram,” Theo-Maurelli said. “I would point this out to my son and show him where to look for the grams of sugar on nutrition labels. He checks labels on his own now.”

Theo-Maurelli, now a Healthy Floyd Board member and the Assistant Director at Plenty!, invited Healthy Floyd to offer fruit-infused water and set up the Sugar Smarts display during Plenty’s Food Pantry hours for two days in May.

“There is so much sugar in food that we just do not realize – even in things we think of as wholesome, like crackers and bread. I love Healthy Floyd’s tangible display showing the actual quantity of sugar in specific foods,” adds Theo-Maurelli.

“I think it’s wonderful to show kids alternative ways to hydrate themselves instead of the sugary drinks they are usually accustomed to,” said Denise Edwards from Tri-Area Health, after serving fruit-infused water to students at Check and Floyd Elementary Schools.

Both schools hosted the lessons and tastings in years past but had to put them on hold during the pandemic. This year the events were more popular than ever.

“It was just so great to be back in the schools,” said long-time Healthy Floyd volunteer Betty Blackwell. “I really enjoyed interacting with the students and seeing their reactions to the different flavors we offered.”

“It’s amazing how quickly the kids embrace the sugar smarts message,” Dean said. She remembered one kindergartener who, after learning to find the “S” on soda bottle labels, was surprised to discover the amount of sugar in a pint-sized carton of chocolate milk.

“I told her the same thing I tell the kids about ice cream cones — I still eat them, but when I do, I consider it to be a special treat and I only eat one,” Dean said. “I would never eat one after another after another, like we tend to do with sugary beverages. For some reason it’s easier to drink sugar than to eat it.”

Healthy Floyd also hosts Floyd Moves Month events in the schools, Healthy By Nature activities, fresh produce deliveries, lessons and tastings for Floyd’s preschool families, and the Healthy Floyd 5K.

If you’re interested in hosting a Sugar Smarts lesson or display and/or Fruit-infused Water Tasting, contact Healthy Floyd at healthyfloyd@swva.net.