A $2.1 million restroom renovation project for three Smyth County high schools is underway and expected to be completed by mid-December.

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Dennis Carter announced at the March 13 board meeting that renovations are taking place at the three high schools to upgrade 12 restrooms that had not seen such work since the schools were built in Marion, Chilhowie and Saltville.

Some students have avoided using the restrooms due to lack of privacy. The new concept will offer privacy and improved safety for students with a camera in the hallway just outside the open doorway and sensors for vaping and smoking. Toilets are individually enclosed with locking doors. There will be no urinals in the boys’ restrooms.

The board approved the project in February 2022 and in January approved a construction bid by Trademark of Virginia in Bristol.

The Christiansburg firm of 5 Design LLC designed the new restrooms and is also working with the school board for the renovation of auditoriums at Northwood Middle, Marion Senior High, and Chilhowie High, with some limited work at Northwood High.

The total anticipated cost of the auditorium renovations is $1,035,294. Costs are broken down into asbestos abatement, curtains, seats, painting, floors, ceiling, and lighting fixtures. Seats will be wider and, therefore, more limited but still more than enough for each school’s population.

Funding for both these renovation projects will be through ESSER III funds and from Facilities Category.

ESSER is the Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief fund, which is federal money for helping school systems navigate the pandemic and return to the classrooms. The ESSER money for Smyth County is available in three pots: ESSER I ($1 million for PPE for staff and students, cleaning supplies, etc.); ESSER II ($4.2 million for capital improvement projects such as roofing and HVAC); and ESSER III ($9.5 million with 20% on instructional loss — $1.9 million – and the rest on additional capital improvement projects).

The board is also looking at preserving the side of the former Marion Intermediate School where the gymnasium is located in order to maintain a useable gym and removing the rest of the building for other uses, including parking.

Business at the meeting also included approval of graduation dates for the Class of 2023: Alternative Education, May 4, 6 p.m. Marion Senior High School; Smyth Career and Technology Center, May 16, 7 p.m. Chilhowie High School; Nursing, May 17, 6 p.m. Chilhowie High School; Northwood High School, May 18, 7 p.m.; Chilhowie High School, May 19, 6 p.m.; Marion Senior High School, May 19, 8 p.m.

The 2023-24 school year starts on Aug. 8. Registration for PreK and Kindergarten continues through March 23.

Also at the meeting, employees were recognized with the monthly awards for cafeteria workers, bus drivers, school custodians and outstanding service.

The awards for March with partial nomination comments are for:

Silver Apron Award to Demetrius Miller, food service assistant at Marion Elementary School.

“Demetrius has been dedicated to serving Smyth County students from the day he walked in as a sub. He quickly learned all areas of the cafeteria and excelled in every task he was asked to perform. He will go and fill in any time you need him to without hesitation, as long as it does not interfere with the students at his location being served.”

Extra Mile Award to Curtie Smith, bus driver for Rich Valley Elementary School.

“Curtie is always willing to help his coworkers.” (Smith was unable to attend the school board meeting to accept his award.)

My School Shines Award to Jerry Davis and Jeff Goff at Smyth Career & Technology Center.

“Jeff and Jerry make an excellent team and they take pride in giving our students and staff a building that everyone can be proud of. You will not find two better workers or role models than Jerry and Jeff. They are an asset to our school.”

Mover of Mountains Award to Kim Barton and Melissa Bunch, administrative assistants at Oak Point Elementary School.

“Both of these ladies go above and beyond every day to see that OPES functions smoothly. They do so much to make sure our transportation runs smoothly and they help with all transportation changes daily.”

The April 11 school board meeting will be held at Chilhowie High School. Open session for the public begins at 6 p.m.