Kids Fishing Day returns next month

The 13th annual Floyd County Kids Fishing Day will return next month after a two-year hiatus to give young Floyd anglers a free chance to catch up to six trout.

The outdoor, family friendly fun is sponsored by the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office and state Department of Game and Inland Fisheries.

Children age 13 and younger are invited to fish from Little River, in the Thunderstruck area, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 7. Participants must bring their own equipment, including bait and tackle.

Adults are not permitted to fish, and they are required to accompany their children at all times. Adults can assist by baiting the hook or removing fish from the line.

There is a limit of six fish per child, and all fish must be weighed before awards are distributed for the largest trout caught by anglers in three categories: five years old and younger, ages six to 10, and ages 11-13.

Pre-registration is strongly encouraged, and registration on May 7 will last from 9-10:30 a.m. A free lunch will be provided at noon, and no alcohol or swimming is permitted at the event. Donations for the lunch are accepted.

Registration forms are available at Floyd schools and Floyd Dispatch, at the back of the Floyd Courthouse. Completed registration forms can be returned to the FCSO or the child’s school by May 2.