Final RTA meeting of 2023 next week

The Floyd County Retired Teachers’ Association will hold its last meeting of this year next Wednesday at the Floyd Presbyterian Church.

Members will enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving meal prepared by the ladies of the church and hold its final 2023 business meeting.

There will also be a silent auction to benefit FCRTA’s annual mini-grants for local teachers.

Attendees are asked to bring canned food to be donated to Plenty! Farm and Food Bank and items for the silent auction (including baked items, jellies, breads, holiday crafts and items, books, household items, etc.), with all items pre-priced.

The cost of the meal is $12, and take-outs will be available. All participants and guests are asked to be at the church at 11:30 a.m. and RSVP promptly if you’re interested in attending.

Contact President Reba Goff at (540) 230-8890 or Vice President Joan Starkey at (540) 593-3736. All retired teachers, aides, cafeteria workers, maintenance workers, bus drivers, administrators, etc., are welcome to attend.

FCRTA’s first meeting of 2023 will be held on March 15.