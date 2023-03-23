Senora Faulkner is a nursing educator, who currently teaches the Nurse Aide I, Nurse Aide II DE and Intro to Health Occupations at Floyd County High School.

She is also the wellness nurse at Hollingsworth and Vose.

Faulkner obtained her associate’s degree from New River Community College in Dublin and started her career in the medical care unit, which showed students the basics and gave students a lot of practice.

She then transferred to the Mother/Baby department and the Nursery. Both jobs, Faulkner said, she really enjoyed and is grateful for those opportunities.

As her children got older, Faulkner found a more flexible job, so she could put them and their activities first. She said she likes how, in nursing, you aren’t penalized for moving around and finding where you are comfortable and happy.

Faulkner worked in the Cardiac unit in Roanoke at one point, which she said was never dull.

“It got stressful,” she said.

She then worked in Employee Health, before being hired as Floyd County Public Schools Elementary School Nursing Coordinator, where she supervised the school nurses at FCPS elementary schools.

Regardless of where Faulkner was working at any given time, she was learning, she said. In order for activities to be completed smoothly all individuals in a facility have to know what to do in any given situation.

Faulkner said it’s important to “know what you need to know” in all nursing settings, from hospitals to long-term care facilities.

In the hospital, Faulkner said, vital signs are so important because health problems can be caught early. When a CNA or nurse takes a patient’s vital signs they need to be able to tell whether the reading is abnormal.

At any point in time that a healthcare worker records an abnormal vital sign it needs to be reported to the nurse in charge.

Another way healthcare workers can best assess their patients is by looking at them, Faulkner said.

“Watch their body language,” she said. “Doing it is 50%, knowing it is 50%.”

Every healthcare facility has different guidelines and tasks that employees must follow and complete. In today’s world, technology is a big part of everyday activities; therefore, healthcare workers should be able to type correctly and in a timely manner. This is because most documenting is done online and it is extremely important in healthcare.

Faulkner is thankful for online charting now, she said.

Nursing can be challenging at times. The procedures are mostly the same for all facilities but some have specific rules about certain tasks. Nurses also have to learn how to deal with sad moments like losing patients and residents.

Prospective healthcare workers “need a thick back bone,” she said, and a good bedside manner (which also applies to teaching).

A recent example of an obstacle for healthcare workers is the COVID-19 pandemic. Faulkner said the beginning of the pandemic was hard on the nurses because they had to watch patients pass away with no family.

Even through the worst times Faulkner, and many other nurses, feel as though they work in a good environment.

“My co-workers and students become family,” Faulkner said.

Healthcare workers that have been in the career for years still learn new things every day. Everyday tasks vary, some days may go smooth and some may be rough.

No matter what happens, healthcare is always going to be needed and jobs will always be available.