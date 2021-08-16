Sweet Events opens in Marion

“Having my own venue is easier and I can take my time,” she said. “People can rent the venue or rent it and I can do the event with decorations, catering and music.” Her sister, Sandra Gloria, has a catering business called Soulfully Yours and has worked with Jackson for years on events.

“I like to sit down with a client and hear what they want,” she said. “They might want this or that but say do it your way.” She finds that most offer a lot of leeway for decisions. She can help with birthday celebrations, weddings and receptions, class reunions, holiday parties, any kind of event.

“Budgeting is probably the most difficult aspect of the business,” Jackson said. Some say they don’t have a budget while others may want more than their budget can handle. Knowing up front what is wanted is important, she said, because of finding the necessary items for the event.

Jackson is building up her own inventory for the Marion venue and to take with her to other locations. In the future, she would like to have even more space for larger events. The grand ballroom venue also offers an outdoor patio that she hopes to offer for tea parties and garden-style events.