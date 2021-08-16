Sweet Events opens in Marion

Like another local entrepreneur, Shennetia Jackson started out making cakes and cupcakes, but, instead of turning it into a business, she got a little burned out and started looking for another opportunity.
She found her calling in event planning.
“I love weddings,” Jackson said. “I always imagined doing the weddings and making the dresses. One day I was watching on the internet people doing that and thought, ‘I can do that.’”
It began with a church event. “Somebody needed to decorate and I said, ‘Let me do it,’” she remembered.
In 2016 Jackson began planning little parties here and there around the area. She said a woman needed a venue for a birthday party and thought, “Why not try the grand ballroom?” The building hadn’t been used in about two years and the ballroom had not been rented out – perhaps because Covid shut down most gatherings – so the Marion native was able to lease it for her own venue and started her own event planning business.
Sweet Events was established at the end of June, and Jackson is offering the ballroom either as a venue for someone to rent for an event or as a venue for her to plan someone’s event. It can hold up to 100 people comfortably.
Jackson said she loves having her own venue for planning and decorating whereas other venues may have certain space limitations or time constraints.
“Having my own venue is easier and I can take my time,” she said. “People can rent the venue or rent it and I can do the event with decorations, catering and music.” Her sister, Sandra Gloria, has a catering business called Soulfully Yours and has worked with Jackson for years on events.
“I like to sit down with a client and hear what they want,” she said. “They might want this or that but say do it your way.” She finds that most offer a lot of leeway for decisions. She can help with birthday celebrations, weddings and receptions, class reunions, holiday parties, any kind of event.
“Budgeting is probably the most difficult aspect of the business,” Jackson said. Some say they don’t have a budget while others may want more than their budget can handle. Knowing up front what is wanted is important, she said, because of finding the necessary items for the event.
Jackson is building up her own inventory for the Marion venue and to take with her to other locations. In the future, she would like to have even more space for larger events. The grand ballroom venue also offers an outdoor patio that she hopes to offer for tea parties and garden-style events.
“This whole thing, this venue, is a blessing from God,” Jackson said. “I was here years ago with my sister and it was beautiful. I thought, ‘If I could have a place like this….’”
And now she does.
“So far, everybody loves it,” she said. “I do more than expected so they are happy and spread the word about me. They can offer reviews on Facebook.”
Jackson said her family is excited for her and supportive. Her parents, Michael and Brenda Jackson, and her children, Christian, Eden, Rylyn and Ramya, are all rooting for her success along with her five brothers and sisters.
“It feels good to hear them say, ‘I’m proud of you.’ If you take a leap of faith it will work out,” she said. “I am excited about what’s going on now but excited about the future too.”
Jackson plans to enroll in the next Small Business Bootcamp for local entrepreneurs.
“I’m excited to go and see what they can teach me,” she said, “since this is my first business.”
Those interested in hiring Jackson to plan their events can contact her on her Facebook page, call 276-378-4109, or email sweeteventsjackson@gmail.com. Hours are by appointment.