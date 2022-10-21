 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Floyd business joins the Bobcat Company Dealer Network

Allen Harman

Allen Harman, C.W.’s son, is the owner of C.W. Harman and Son, which is an authorized dealer of Bobcat Co. as of October 2022.

 Photo by C.W. Harman and Son

C.W. Harman & Son has been officially selected as an authorized dealer of Bobcat Company, a global leader in compact equipment.

“We chose to partner with Bobcat because they are a leader in the industry and have been one of the top small-machine product lines for quite some time,” said co-owner Brian Harman. “With their high quality and our customer service, I think it will give people in our area a great option.”

The dealership, located about six miles from the stoplight, has been serving customers throughout the Blue Ridge Mountains since the early 1950s, back when it sold lime and fertilizer out of a small chicken house just south of its current location.

The business grew through a series of expansions, the last of which came in 2005, and there are plans to expand even further in the near future. Harman and Son also have a small-engine shop to service what they sell.

People are also reading…

C.W. Harman and Son dealership now carries the Bobcat line of turf and grounds maintenance products, including utility vehicles, compact tractors, mowers, small articulating loaders, mini-track loaders, Toolcat utility work machines and supporting attachments and implements for all kinds of customers, including farmers, landscapers and do-it-yourself gardeners.

“With Bobcat’s high quality and our customer service I think it will give customers in our area a great option,” Harman said. “The Bobcat name is enough.”

C.W. Harman & Son is located at 2894 Floyd Highway S., in Floyd. Regular business hours are from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays through Fridays, and from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. The team can be contacted by phone at (540) 745-2252 or online at www.cwharmanson.com.

“We are excited to welcome C.W. Harman & Son to our dealer network,” said Steve Ross, director of channel development at Bobcat Company. “Given their history of success in southwest Virginia and their loyal customers, they are a terrific addition to our network, and we look forward to a successful partnership.”

For more information on Bobcat and the dealer network, visit www.bobcat.com.

