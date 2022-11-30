Winterfest this weekend, complete with the Festival of Trees and Wreaths

The 28th annual Winterfest will be held at Floyd Center for the Arts this weekend. More than 30 local artisans and vendors are set to participate, providing the perfecto opportunity to shop locally for the holiday season.

The first Winterfest was designed as a year-end showcase of local artisanship and creativity in time for local residents’ seasonal shopping.

Twenty-seven years later, it remains an opportunity for shoppers to find a wide variety of handmade, local, unique gifts offered at one place and close enough to Christmas to get some authentic gift buying done.

The history of Winterfest as a community-gathering event is notable. Before there was any heat in the old barn, it was a party as much as a sales event.

The Festival of Trees and Wreaths is also returning this weekend. FCA has partnered with Floyd businesses and organizations to celebrate the holiday season and encourages shoppers to visit local outlets for gifts, decorations, and food for the season.

The annual Festival of Trees and Wreathes runs through the end of the Winterfest weekend. Each pre-decorated tabletop holiday tree or wreath will be on display at Winterfest, with the final silent auction bidding for visitors to win a tree to take home for the holidays finishing Sunday, Dec. 4.

FCA invites everyone to attend this long-running signature event; admission is free. There’s something to do at Winterfest for the whole family, with tremendous shopping opportunities for unique handmade goods. The Winterfest Café will again be a significant element of the offerings.

Winterfest hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4. FCA is located at 220 Parkway Lane S. in Floyd.

Additional details about Winterfest’s offerings and other information from FCA, visit www.floydartcenter.org.