Smyth museum seeks humidity control help

A 1796 leather-bound book. An 1864 receipt for an enslaved woman named Jane. Confederate money printed in Marion. Election records from the 19th-century. Thousands of historic photos.

After holding many of those items up before the Marion Town Council Monday evening, Anna Leigh DeBord declared, “That’s just the tip of the iceberg. That’s what we’re trying to protect and preserve.”

DeBord, the Smyth County Historical & Museum Society president, said the organization’s Main Street museum holds an array of precious documents. All those records, she said, need protection from humidity, which hastens their aging and decomposition.

Right now, DeBord said, the museum, also known as the Holston River Heritage Center, uses portable dehumidifiers that have to be emptied multiple times a day. The institution needs a dehumidifier system that can connect to its HVAC system. DeBord presented a $4,400 quote to the council and asked for their help in paying for the one-time need.

DeBord also told the council that, after two years of limited operation due to COVID-19, the museum plans to return to a normal schedule this year, opening on Monday, April 4, and operating for visitors until the end of October.

The museum will be open every day except Sunday from noon until 4 p.m.

While the museum does accept donations, DeBord noted that it does not charge admission. She said the organization gets its funding from membership dues and contributions.

During 2022, the museum will host eight guest speakers for Sunday afternoon programs. Some of their topics include the Civil War battle of Marion, Smyth County’s Octagon House, Wytheville’s 1870 Octagon Mansion, and Smyth County’s Revolutionary War patriots.

The organization has also developed a walking tour of Marion’s historic district. Those maps, which will be available at the museum, Marion’s town hall, and the chamber of commerce’s office in Chilhowie, are expected to go to the printer by the end of March.

DeBord credited Ronnie Harrington and Max Wyatt, the museum’s only part-time employee, with its development. From the map, interested individuals can scan a QR code to get more information on locations such as Sally’s Crying Tree and Rosemont.

Also this summer, DeBord said the museum will host a half-day in-service for social studies and history teachers. Representatives from a variety of area museums will take part in the event to help make teachers more aware of available resources.

For the summer months, the museum is also recruiting volunteers who could serve as tour guides for visitors. The museum will provide the needed training.

Once again this year, the society, which is in its 61st year, is also planning to host its annual Christmas Tree decorating contest during the Christmas Market.

The council thanked DeBord and referred the funding request to its Budget Committee.

To learn more about the society and museum, visit smythcountymuseum.org, email smythcountymuseum@gmail.com, or check out the organization on Facebook.