It’s back to the future for the Floyd County High School softball team. Wes Starkey has come out of retirement to coach the 2023 team.

At the home opener against Bassett Monday, Starkey was honored by having the softball field named in his honor. This follows a recent FCHS trend of naming facilities for Hall of Fame coaches who have established successful programs.

The FCHS football field is now named for coach Winfred Beale. (It has been unofficially known as “Bealeville” for several years). The floor in the new gym is the Alan Cantrell Court.

Starkey is known for helping build a beautiful facility, as well as a successful program. Former assistant coach Joel Pratt said, “One day Wes took me up in the woods behind the high school, there were trees everywhere, it was a jungle.

“He said ‘this is it; this is where home plate will be.’ He worked hard to get it built and to maintain it.”

Starkey retired for the first time in 2011. Some of the players he coached were on the team that won the softball state championship in 2013.

Since stepping away from coaching, Starkey has operated Inside Pitch Promotions, a series of about 17 collectibles shows a year in North Carolina, featuring sports cards, toys, comics and collectibles. His shows have been drawing record crowds recently.

He is expanding shows to Virginia, with the next one set for Saturday, March 25, at the Hillsville VFW.

Starkey embraces the challenge of keeping the Lady Buff program elite. It will be hard, because the rest of the world has been catching up in recent years.

“We have a really tough district and some really tough games,” Starkey said. “Carroll County, Glenvar, James River, Pulaski, they’re all good.

“We have a freshman and a sophomore pitcher, but we have some really good hitters. Carly Thompson got on base ten times in her first 11 at bats.”

This year’s roster: Freshmen

16-Emma Biesterveld, pitcher

10-Ava DeJesus, 2B, OF

18-Kyra Vaughn, OF, C

Sophomores

4-Karley Bond, pitcher

Juniors

3-Allie Hodge, 3B

9-Kiley Hylton, 1B

6-Taryn Robertson, catcher

14-Mackenzie Thompson, SS

Seniors

11-Crystal Carillo, OF, 2B

20-Alyssa Harris, OF

34-Carli Quesenberry, OF

7-Carly Thompson, OF

Find the full 2023 softball season schedule online at www.threeriversdistrictva.org.