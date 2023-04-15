The Floyd County Public School Board approved changing the last day of the 2022-2023 school year from May 26 to Thursday, May 25.

Superintendent Dr. John Wheeler said in a notice after the April 11 meeting that the calendar included “three additional built-in days for school closings.”

“We have currently missed two school days due to weather conditions,” Wheeler said.

An updated calendar for the rest of the 22-23 school year is available online at www.floyd.k12.va.us. The website also includes a copy of the approved 2023-2024 calendar, which has also been approved.

The Class of 2023 will gain alumni status at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 20, on the football field.