Road rage results in felony conviction

A Willis man’s right to own firearms was revoked Tuesday following a felony conviction for firing a .45 semi-automatic pistol at the side of the road after being enraged by “road games” from Floyd County teens.

A scheduled jury trial for Jesse Ravin Alexander Turman of Willis on March 15 became one with just Judge Mike Fleenor, and a half-day of witnesses and testimony led the judge to convict Turman for shooting a firearm from a vehicle and reckless handling of the weapon in a June 3, 2020 incident.

The teen driver of the pickup that tailgated Turman’s SUV said he and his passengers hoped Turman would pull over and let them pass, but said they did not threaten him and throw any objects at his vehicle.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Branscom called Turman’s actions “violent road rage” in closing arguments March 15.

“He had three loaded guns at his disposal. He was angry, in a mad rage and ready to make someone pay. This was someone out to satisfy his rage. It was pure rage,” Branscom said.

Two witnesses testified they were behind both the teen driver and Turman’s vehicles and said the actions they saw between the two “were not things we had seen before on the road.”

Turman, in testimony Mach 15, said he would “tap his brakes” to make the teen think he was braking and that would cause him to back off, for a while, but said he knew other action might be needed.

When he took a hard turn onto Reece Road, where he lives, Turman said, he pulled over, and the teens’ vehicles passed and continued down the road, waving out their windows and yelling things he could not hear.

He testified he shot three times with his .45 semi-auto, and others testified they heard five shots.

The teens stopped and used their cell phones to call 911 and deputies responded. Officers reported finding four cartridges by the road where Turman shot, although he testified that he shot from his yard, about 40 yards up the road.

Branscom called the claim of shooting from his property “another lie” from Turman.

After nearly a year of investigation, a Floyd County Grand Jury indicted Turman on two counts of attempted malicious wounding, both felonies. The charges were reduced to felony discharge of a firearm from a vehicle and misdemeanor reckless handling of a firearm.

Defense attorney Fred Kellerman said his client was “angry,” but said the action of the teenage drivers “provoked that anger.”

The judge told some of the teenagers involved in the incident in June 2020 they could have been charged with dangerous driving or other related traffic charges, and said their actions led to the actions by Turman.

“This trial is about the actions of Mr. Turman, and that can prevent him from owning or possessing firearms,” Judge Fleenor.

Final resolution of the verdict comes in three months after the county probation officer completes and presents a pre-sentencing report to the judge.

After the conviction, prosecutor Branscom asked Fleenor to revoke Turman’s bond and put him in jail to await sentencing March 15, and Kellerman argued that Turman has been free on bail for two years with no problems.

Judge Fleenor agreed with the defense, and Turman will remain free at least until sentencing in June.