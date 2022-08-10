Former state legislator dies at 90

Joseph Johnson Jr. died last Thursday, but the Gentleman from Hayter’s Gap’s legacy will live on in much of Southwest Virginia.

Best known as Joe Johnson, the longtime state legislator represented parts of Smyth and Washington counties and Bristol, Va., in the House of Delegates. He became the ranking Democrat on the influential legislative Courts and Justice and Finance committees. As a ranking member of the two panels, he had direct access to the governor.

That power didn’t go to Johnson’s head.

Friday, Marion Mayor David Helms remembered, “He didn’t forget where he came from.”

In 2009, Johnson told the News & Messenger, “I’m in a position to represent the people’s views as I see here in this district.”

On issues big and small, Helms said Johnson was always working behind the scenes for the good of Southwest Virginia.

Charlie Atkins, Smyth County Board of Supervisors chair, spoke to Johnson and his staff frequently when he served as the county’s chief financial officer.

Atkins said Johnson never said no, but always responded, “We’ll work it out.”

Of Johnson’s death, Atkins said, “We lost a good one…. He was for Southwest Virginia.”

A Korean War veteran, Johnson, who served as an attorney and judge, was ahead of time in fighting for people’s needs.

More than a decade before the commonwealth’s mental health system hit the crisis state of recent years, Johnson was talking about the importance of bolstering it. He was always an advocate for education.

In the 2009 interview, he said, “I am always interested in education and in people with mental disabilities, to do all that I can to help those that cannot speak for themselves, I want to be at the table to speak for them,” he said. “Transportation, economic development, law enforcement, sure they’re important, but education in this state is cheap and we need to do better. We need to provide funds for those that can’t continue their education. We need to make life more comfortable for those that aren’t able to help themselves.”

A graduate of and advocate for Emory & Henry, the college acknowledged Johnson’s loss Friday, saying he “provided enormous leadership to the region, state and his alma mater, Emory & Henry College, through a lifetime of service.”

Johnson served on E&H’s Board of Trustees for 14 years, eight of which he was board chair.

In appreciation for his leadership as chair of the Board for the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center and for his support of higher education, its grand hall is named in his honor.

"The Emory & Henry family mourns the loss of former Delegate Joe Johnson, whose lifetime of service to this region, the commonwealth, and to his alma mater has inspired many. Delegate Johnson worked tirelessly, logging thousands of miles representing us in Richmond for years, and in his trademark way, shaking hands all along the way," said Dr. John W. Wells, E&H's president.

"Our hearts are heavy at this time, but our thoughts of the many ways in which Joe contributed to the betterment of Southwest Virginia and Emory & Henry shall be long remembered," Wells continued.

Johnson, a leader of the tobacco commission, could put faces with the results of his work. In 2010, at a Smyth County forum, he spoke of a man he knew who increased his income by $15,000 because the tobacco commission invested a $3,000 scholarship through which the man completed his education.

While Johnson worked for colleges, he also knew the importance of programs like 4-H.

When Virginia Tech proposed changing the Cooperative Extension program and its 4-H work, Johnson was clear in his opposition. “To me the 4-H program is one of the most important we have in agriculture.”

In a Facebook post, state Sen. Todd Pillion said, Johnson “leaves behind a legacy and model of public service marked by kindness, sincerity, and dedication – one which will continue to inspire and challenge our community.”

Chilhowie Town Manager John Clark also reflected on Johnson’s kindness, observing, "I would say that Joe Johnson was the true definition of a Virginia gentleman. He was kind to everyone no matter what their station in life. He didn't look at it as a Republican or Democratic bill or issue, he judged an issue if it was good for Southwest Virginia. I never heard one person say an unkind thing about him. He will be missed. His generation is unfortunately leaving us."

Friday, House Speaker Todd Gilbert said in a formal statement, "Our friend and colleague, Joe Johnson, has passed. Joe, a true gentleman, was one of Southwest Virginia’s most dedicated public servants. A strong advocate for his community, Joe was one of the kindest, nicest men I’ve ever met. I have no doubt that he has been reunited with his loving wife Ann, who left us just last month. I ask that all Virginians join me in prayer for his family at this difficult time."

Joe Johnson was 90 years old.

His family will receive friends on Friday, Aug. 12, from 4 until 8 p.m. at the Joseph P. Johnson, Jr. Grand Hall of the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center on the Virginia Highlands Community College campus in Abingdon. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at Abingdon Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Knollkreg Memorial Park.