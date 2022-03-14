Floyd to host Appalachian Journey next month

Cyclists will take on one of three routes in Floyd County next month during The Appalachian Journey, which offers teams of two adventures ranging from 35 to 110 miles long.

The race allows for about 400 cyclists to take on the Mountain Ramble Journey (36 miles), the Grand Journey (65 miles) or the Long Doggie (110 miles). The deadline to register is at 5 p.m. on March 31, with the first ride beginning at 7:30 a.m. on April 2.

First held in Floyd County in 2019 and kicking off this year’s event from Floyd Family Campground in April, The Appalachian Journey is a passion-fueled project that “comes from a fundamental wish to share favorite riding experiences with friends and with the world.”

The event will be professionally timed and podiums will be held. Each distance will have fully supported aid stations and medical along the route.

“We have chosen to launch The Journey as a partner format event — call it a race if you'd like, call it an experience if you will,” organizers state on the website. “The Duo format requires partnership and communication and produces a tremendously enriching experience for both participants. This comes from our belief that the best rides happen with friends. Fast or slow it’s all about The Journey.”

Registration ranges in cost from $105 (duo entry for the Long Doggie) to $45 (duo entry for the Mountain Ramble Journey. Up to 200 volunteers can lend a hand in the Journey.

To register, learn more or become a volunteer, visit www.theappalachianjourney.com.