Pet of the Week

Meet Floyd County Humane Society foster kittens, Zephyr and Zinfandel, two very sweet bonded brothers, born at the end of May.

They are so cute and playful. Zephyr has a little heart under his nose, and Zinfandel is a handsome tuxedo with white whiskers.

They have both started vaccines and tested negative for FELV/FIV. They are both neutered and healthy and ready to move to their new home together.

Anyone interested in adopting these brothers, or any of the pets at FCHS, should complete an adoption application online at www.floydhumanesociety.org/forms.

For more information, call (540) 745-7207 and leave a message for a volunteer to return.