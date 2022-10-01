 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pet of the Week

  • 0
Zephyr and Zinfandel

Zephyr and Zinfandel are two playful brothers ready to find their forever home together.

 Abby_Whitt

Meet Floyd County Humane Society foster kittens, Zephyr and Zinfandel, two very sweet bonded brothers, born at the end of May.

They are so cute and playful. Zephyr has a little heart under his nose, and Zinfandel is a handsome tuxedo with white whiskers.

They have both started vaccines and tested negative for FELV/FIV. They are both neutered and healthy and ready to move to their new home together.

Anyone interested in adopting these brothers, or any of the pets at FCHS, should complete an adoption application online at www.floydhumanesociety.org/forms.

For more information, call (540) 745-7207 and leave a message for a volunteer to return.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New River Sports now open

New River Sports now open

Dennis Counts sold the family drugstore business to CVS in the spring of 2021 but soon missed being in business.

Wythe SOL scores 11th in state

Wythe County Public Schools Superintendent Wesley Poole was happy to share the news with the county’s Board of Supervisors Sept. 13: WCPS rank…

Three arrested in drug bust

Three Wythe County residents have been arrested on drug charges following an investigation by the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office and the Wythe …

New coach for Lady Buffs

New coach for Lady Buffs

The varsity volleyball team started its 2022 season under the leadership of new head coach Kim Weddle, a Carroll County native and member of t…