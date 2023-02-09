Kim Tompkins makes a huge impact on teenagers’ relationships with Jesus through her role at the high school’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

The purpose behind the student-led organization is for student athletes and coaches to go out and spread the gospel through their words and actions.

Kim is in her fourth year of FCA leadership. She and her husband, Matthew, are two the three leaders for FCA that meet with club officers for devotional and prayer time on Wednesdays, and prayer at the flag pole on Thursdays.

“… The athlete part isn’t as important as Christian students, who are in a secular place all day, being able to come together with others and having accountability,” Kim said. “It is about knowing that there are teachers and coaches in the school that care about each student’s relationship with God.”

Before getting involved with FCA, Tompkins was involved with a youth ministry in Carroll County. Both she and Matthew grew up in Christian homes, and their family of four remains very active in Floyd’s Christian community.

Kim was raised by parents determined for her and her sister to have a strong faith, despite their constant relocation.

Her parents’ main goal in life was to raise two young girls into servants of the Lord, which John and Donna did by getting involved with churches and youth programs everywhere the family moved.

“It mattered less how we were being fed [spiritually], as long as we were,” Kim said. “Whenever the church doors were open, we were there.”

With all the churches they attended, two churches still stick out to Kim: one located in Georgia and the other in North Carolina. They were on opposite ends of the spectrum in size, but each impacted Christian believers the same.

“Youth group was my highlight of high school. It wasn’t school at all — I hated school — but I loved being involved with my youth group,” Kim said.

Kim graduated from Liberty University in Lynchburg with her master’s degree in Family and Child Development.

On top of the studying and homework, Kim always found a way to spend time with Jesus through worship, whether it was alone or it was with her peers. She always prioritized her relationship with Him no matter what came her way.

She went on to lead youth groups and ministry at her church, and she worked at Noah’s Ark Daycare. After four years there, Kim got a job to teach Family and Child Development at Floyd County High School, where she eventually became involved with FCA.

“I have students looking up to me as their leader, but I look up to them as well,” Kim said. She often benefits from students’ interpretations of Bible study lessons and devotionals.

“I love leading bible study…” Kim said. “ The interactions make me think deeper and about things I never would have thought about.”

One of Kim’s favorite FCA events is Fields of Faith, which club officers decided would be held twice this school year, one in the fall and one in the spring. The gathering is a time with worship music and time for students to speak about their faith.

“… It is so amazing to see teenagers be so bold — bold enough to stand up on a stage and talk about their faith in front of peers, parents and teachers,” Kim said. “I never would have done that, and you all are teenagers, up there leading it.”

Kim added she loves hearing about students’ faith because she loves talking about hers when leading Bible studies and morning devotions.

Kim loves everyone as Jesus loves her — that is what FCA is about, finding that relationship with Christ. With her caring heart, Kim finds a way to share her faith without forcing it upon her students.

FCA is about finding that special relationship with Christ as a high schooler.

Kim said being involved with the club makes her want to be better, and continue to pursue and grow with Jesus.

Next Generation is a series of nonsequential essays by Floyd County High School students written for credit in Amanda Biviano’s Dual Enrollment Freshman Composition class during the 2022-2023 school year.