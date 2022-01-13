Time for Conversations: Mt. Pleasant museum leaders chart a course for the future

The four women, gathered around a table, didn’t hold back as they told stories. Some cut to the bone. Some offered evidence of progress. Others evidenced work still needed. As they looked to the future, the women committed to keep telling the stories with the hope that conversations will begin anew.

The women, Margaret Edwards, Diane Hayes, Regina Roberts, and Deborah Montgomery, serve as leaders of the Mount Pleasant Preservation Society Museum in downtown Marion. Last year, the museum lost its longtime executive director, William Fields, to COVID-19. Now, they’re charting a new path forward with Edwards serving as the executive director.

The four women are bound by the late Evelyn Thompson Lawrence, who taught them all at Carnegie School in Marion, which served Black students until it was closed in 1965 when integration occurred. Then, Lawrence moved to Marion Primary School, where she taught until 1985.

Decades of Lawrence’s life were devoted to collecting and preserving the history of Smyth County’s Black residents. As one of its last members, it was Lawrence’s vision to convert Mount Pleasant Methodist Church into a museum and community center to preserve that history and foster dialogue.

Lawrence died in 2015, just months after having received the deed to the church of which her grandmother Sallie, who was born into slavery, served as a founding member. Mount Pleasant was built by a group of free Blacks and former slaves in 1871 and served its congregation for 131 years.

Lawrence, who had lost her daughter as an infant, held two people, both former students, especially close. She considered Fields her son and Edwards her daughter.

Late last year, Edwards and the other women emphasized that they want to keep the museum viable in the community and grow its presence, especially through forums, special events, and sharing the history and stories of Smyth County’s Black community.

“We want the museum to reflect the community – good and bad,” said Edwards, who believes “things have to change…. We have to realize as humanity that we cannot survive without each other. We breathe the same air…. The world belongs to all of us.”

Edwards believes “We all are going to have to reimagine who we are.”

“We all have the same Creator,” Roberts reflected.

As one people, Edwards said, there’s “history we do not want to repeat.”

She contends, “There’s so much we need to learn from history.”

Thinking of her adult son and future grandchildren, Edwards said she doesn’t want them to face the same experiences of prejudice and discrimination she has.

Roberts noted that they don’t want to live in the past nor do they want the past to hold anyone back. “We’ve got to keep moving,” she declared.

Edwards acknowledged that when she witnesses discrimination, she becomes angry. She told of her own experience of working as a bank vice president in a more urban area but being unable to get a cashier’s position locally.

The women told stories that illustrated the racism that they experienced.

They spoke of a young Black boy killed in a car wreck and being denied burial in a private county cemetery because of his skin color.

Hayes told of school integration occurring when she was entering the fifth grade. On the school bus, she remembered, no one wanted to sit beside the Black students and the bus driver told the white kids to kick Hayes’ long-legged sister.

The change was hard on the Black students who had pride in Carnegie and, Hayes said, knew that “at Carnegie you were somebody.”

She pointed out that Marion High School didn’t name a Black cheerleader until the 1970s.

Hayes also remembered her mother moving the family into a white neighborhood, where no one spoke to them for a decade. She recalled her mom “sitting up at night afraid someone would burn a cross in our yard.”

Yet, Hayes said, she remains friends with some of the people from that neighborhood to this day.

Hayes also noted that job opportunities have improved over time. Her grandmother worked as a maid and cook and her mother began her working life cleaning homes but was eventually able to attend nursing school.

While many circumstances have improved, they all agreed that change is still needed.

Roberts told of her 9-year-old and 7-year-old grandchildren recently listening to a Halloween story at school in which an older teacher told a story with “a big Black man” as the villain.

“‘Big Black man’ plants a seed…. It plants a seed that festers,” Roberts said.

Roberts’ daughter contacted the school and the principal promised to address the situation and asked for suggestions to do better. Roberts told her daughter to act – to volunteer to be a storyteller for the school.

Hayes told of having the opportunity to speak to a Marion book club in recent months and how the conversation opened up and covered topics ranging from integration to hair.

“We need more conversations,” said Hayes, who believes more significant improvement won’t be seen “until we sit down and talk.”

Through the News & Messenger and other forums, the Mount Pleasant leaders want to share more stories to increase understanding of the Black experience in Southwest Virginia.

Edwards said, “We want to tell those stories.” She reiterated, “We need to start a conversation.”

All in all, Edwards said of the stories, “I think there’s more of the good than bad.”

She concluded, “We’d still be slaves if it wasn’t for the good people who said this is wrong.”

The museum sits at 320 South Main St. in Marion. Donations may be sent to the non-profit society at PO Box 733, Marion, VA 24354.

The museum is open regularly on Wednesdays from 1-2 p.m.