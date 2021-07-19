Smyth leaders to host community meeting on meals tax

Face-to-face conversations with the owners of the more than 20 county restaurants that would need to add a meal’s tax to their customers’ bills are on County Administrator Shawn Utt’s agenda for the coming weeks.

Commissioner of the Revenue Jeff Richardson will join Utt as they talk with eatery owners and operators about the 6% tax that is now set to be implemented in October and answer questions about it.

Following those individual meetings, county officials agreed Tuesday evening to hold a community meeting on the meals tax Monday, Aug. 16, at 6 p.m. at the Smyth County Technology Center.

The board of supervisors approved the new tax in June along with a new cigarette tax of 40¢ per pack.

Combined the taxes were estimated to generate about $400,000 in new revenue in 2021-22 as the county faces an unprecedented increase in needs and costs for emergency medical services.

During a May public hearing on the proposed meals tax, only one citizen spoke and that was Chilhowie Town Manager John Clark, who supported the measure. He noted that it would help “take the burden off real estate owners like myself.” He also noted that travelers would contribute to the revenue.