Floyd boy leans on faith in cancer journey

Mason Pearce is a 11-year-old boy — wise beyond his years, inquisitive and kind, with a heart filled with Jesus’ love.

He also started treatment for leukemia last month.

The son of Floyd County’s Robbie and Keri Pearce, Mason is determined to win his leukemia battle by calling on the strength of the Lord.

Keri said Mason first started acting differently at the beginning of December 2022 — no appetite or energy, and “he just seemed down.”

“He had been very healthy and had not been sick at all the last few years,” Keri said. “Never missed a day of school.”

On Dec. 6, both lymph nodes under Mason’s jawline started to swell, and he started running a fever of 103, which prompted his first emergency room visit.

Keri said the ER tested Mason for COVID-19, strep, flu and the mumps, all of which came back negative. The Pearces were sent home with orders to follow up with Mason’s regular pediatrician the following day.

The pediatrician tested Mason for COVID, strep, flu and Lyme’s Disease (all negative), and ran a general blood panel, then sent the Pearces back home to wait.

Mason’s lymph nodes continued to swell in the meantime, Keri said, with the right side reaching the size of a baseball and the left the size of a quarter.

A week after the appointment, Mason started his first round of antibiotics for “abnormal blood counts.”

Day by day, Keri said, the swelling started to decrease and Mason’s fever started to subside. After two weeks of the antibiotics, Mason “seemed better’ but still wasn’t acting completely like himself.

At about dusk on Christmas Day, after a long nap, Mason woke up with a fever of 104.7 and was rushed to Roanoke Children’s Hospital.

Additional tests started, and the Pearces finally got an answer: Mason was diagnosed with high risk B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) on Dec. 28.

Patients are categorized as “low risk,” “high risk” or “very high risk” depending on their age and white blood count level, according to the National Cancer Institute.

High risk patients include children 10 years and older, who have a high white blood cell count at the time of diagnosis, while low risk patients are between one and 10 years old, and have a low white blood cell count.

Another important risk factor in Mason’s case is the origin of his leukemia, which occurred in his “B lymphocytes” or B cells, a type of white blood cell that produces antibodies.

Mason started chemotherapy on Dec. 30, 2022, in the hospital. He was discharged on the first day of the new year and continues receiving treatment multiple times a week at Carilion’s Pediatric Clinic.

From the very beginning, Keri and Robbie have shared that Mason says he is not afraid.

Keri said her son has astounded her with his courage, faith and caring heart. He worried about other children in the hospital and prayed for many of them.

Mason bragged about Floyd to his medical team while under anesthesia for his spinal tap, Keri said, telling them “how they had to come visit” and making everyone laugh.

“They had to eat breakfast at Blue Ridge Diner. They had to get ice cream at the Country Store, and how El Charro’s has the best Mexican soup, and DJ’s has the best hot dogs…” Keri said.

When she would get overwhelmed at the beginning of it all, Keri said, Mason would look at her from his hospital bed and say, “Don’t cry, mommy… We got this. Jesus has a plan.”

He had the same message for her in the middle of the night.

“I would wait for him to go to sleep, and I would cry quietly so he didn’t know… He would wake up and see my tears and say ‘Mommy, don’t worry… Jesus is going to take care of this. I’m not scared’.”

Mason’s dad Robbie said in a Facebook post on Dec. 30, “Mason was happy to finally find out his enemy instead of not knowing, and even though his enemy seems like a big nasty giant, Mason told me, ‘Dad, I have a plan, I am at peace with this, and I will win’.”

“Without a doubt his enemy will fall, and our courageous little man will walk away from this with victory,” Robbie said. “His strength and determination has encouraged us, and we will rejoice in his victory.”

The community has rallied around the Pearces since Mason’s leukemia journey began, particularly with prayers, and notes and cards of encouragement.

Keri also updates the community on Mason’s progress on Facebook via #MasonStrong.

Mason has received more than 100 cards (and counting). Community members can mail their well wishes to 482 Bluebird Rd NE in Floyd (24091), addressed to him.

On Jan. 13, Keri reported that all of Mason’s numbers were good, and there were no cancer cells found in his spinal fluid after testing.

Mason is still at the beginning of at least three months of chemotherapy and years of doctors appointments, but his faith is unwavering.

Keri said on Jan. 19, after retelling a recent nightmare, Mason said, “I don’t care, I know it’s just the devil trying to get to me, but he knows that I have the armor of God on.

“He can’t get through that armor — I am covered in the armor of God,” he said.

Mason plans to help others with their cancer journeys after his is finished, he said. He wants to show everyone that “with Faith and the blood of Jesus, you can make it through anything.”

On Jan. 23, Mason told his mom he was feeling better and knows his cancer has already been healed.

“I asked Jesus, and I know he already took it…,” Mason said. “We just have to go through the motions.”

“‘Thank you’ seems such an inadequate phrase when it comes to the outpouring of love our family has experienced,” Keri said. “I wish there was a bigger phrase to acknowledge our appreciation to everyone.”

An account at Atlantic Union Bank in Floyd is open for donations to benefit Mason and his family. Any donations “will be used solely for Mason’s hospital bills, chemotherapy expenses, pharmaceutical expenses, etc.,” Keri said.

Call the bank at (540) 745-8870, and ask to speak with Rhonda or Heather, to learn more about donating.

Search #MasonStrong on Facebook and look for posts from Keri’s account to follow Mason’s journey and find community updates.