Fundraising efforts to benefit baby Bean

A Floyd family is not only adjusting to life with a newborn but also preparing for extensive treatments the infant needs to live.

Graysen Bean is about nine weeks old, the son of Joseph and Joanie, and was diagnosed with Mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1 (aka MPS1 or Hurler Syndrome) after his newborn screening.

Hurler Syndrome is the most severe type of mucopolysaccharidosis, with a life expectancy in most cases of about 10 years, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

The disorder impacts the body’s ability to break down sugars, causing them to build up and cause damage, particularly around vital organs, including the brain, heart and lungs.

Physical characteristics of Hurler Syndrome include a curve in the upper back, bones forming incorrectly and a short stature, the Cleveland Clinic states.

There’s no cure for Hurler’s but treatment can prolong life and alleviate dangerous symptoms. Graysen’s mom, Joanie, said starting treatment early is essential for Graysen to live.

His treatment will begin when he’s about three months old, with 10 days of chemotherapy at Duke followed by a stem cell transplant and up to six months in the hospital for monitoring.

Treatment efficacy varies by case severity; the transplant could be completely rejected by Graysen’s body, or it could prolong his life and minimize damage caused by the disorder.

Additional surgeries and treatments may be necessary to ensure Graysen has as close-to-normal life as possible.

For now, Graysen is “the sweetest, most content little baby,” Joanie said.

He loves to eat, sleep and snuggle, and bath time, but is not a fan of getting out of the bath, she said. She’s “most definitely” seeing him grow into his personality.

Joanie was born and raised in Floyd County, where the family currently lives, and she works at the Department of Social Services. Both she and Joseph have a lot of family in the county and strong ties to the area.

Graysen is the grandson of Pat and Billy Bean, and Susan and Glenn Conner.

Joanie said the family “covets prayers for Graysen.”

A GoFundMe is set up to benefit Graysen and his family, and a local event is scheduled for Nov. 19. Find the fundraising page online at https://bit.ly/GraysenBean1.

Harbor of Hope Church in Christiansburg (2720 Roanoke St.) will host a drive-thru barbecue fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19.