Real Estate taxes raised by 2%

Floyd County Board of Supervisors Chairman Joe Turman said last week a tax rate increase is the only solution to address rising operational costs across county departments.

Floyd County Real Estate taxes will be raised from 63 cents to 65 cents for fiscal year 2022-2023, which begins July 1.

The 2% increase divided the Board on May 24, with Indian Valley’s Kalinda Bechtold and Little River’s Linda DeVito Kuchenbuch voting against it.

Turman (of Burks Fork), Jerry Boothe (of the Courthouse District) and Levi Cox (of the Locust Grove District) said inflation costs will continue impacting essential services funded by the Board, such as law enforcement and emergency medical services.

Cox said the cost of fuel has had a significant impact, and Boothe agreed. Boothe said there will likely be other significant cost increases that will impact county departments and operations.

Turman said no one on the Board wanted to raise taxes this year, “but we’ve got to get that money from somewhere.”

“It goes against my grain to vote to raise taxes,” Turman said. “We don’t have a choice…”

The Board also unanimously voted to amend its permit and planning costs on May 24, following a public hearing.

Changes impact both commercial and residential property owners interested in obtaining electrical, plumbing, sign and mechanical permits for a variety of reasons, including adding a generator, changing electrical service and inspections.

Millsaps said the county’s permit fees had “not been updated for several years,” and she worked with other officials to align Floyd’s fees with those of similarly sized communities. Floyd County Building Inspector Mark Bolt was a part of the process.

The range of increase for each fee also varies based on the amount of time that goes into completing it, Millsaps said.

Three proclamations were unanimously approved and signed by Supervisors May 24 to formally recognize Correctional Officers Week (May 1-7), National Police Week (May 11-17) and Emergency Medical Services Week (May 15-21).

Cox read the Police Week Proclamation, and Chairman Turnman read the others for the record.

Board of Supervisors meetings are live streamed and recorded on YouTube on the “FloydCountyVirginia” channel.