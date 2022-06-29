Saltville proposes utility increases

Saltville residents are looking at increases in water and sewer rates as part of the town council’s proposed budget for next year.

The council met Monday afternoon to discuss the $3.6 million 2022-23 budget and approve advertising it for a public hearing planned for Thursday, July 14, at 6 p.m.

The council is proposing rate increases of 4.55% for water and 5.13% for sewer – the same as the current year’s budget – in order to meet requirements for funding agencies for USDA Rural Development and the Virginia Resource Authority, which authorize the town’s ongoing water and sewer projects.

No tax increases are proposed for real estate, personal property, or machine and tools.

The current tax rate for real estate is 25-cents per $100 of assessed value while the current rate for personal property and machine and tools is $1.26 per $100 of assessed value.

The police department is anticipating a third vehicle to be provided through Enterprise.

The Saltville EMS department’s financial projections are arranged by salaries, taxes, insurance and the Virginia Retirement System, all of which are handled by the town. “All of their other expenses are paid by the money they collect, and those are included on a separate budget,” explained Steve Johnson, clerk-treasurer for the town. “Their money collected still belongs to the town and falls under the town’s auspices.”

Johnson said revenues in personal property, meals taxes and cigarette taxes are anticipated to be up based on valuations of property, the prosperity of two particular restaurants in town, and a new regional sharing arrangement on cigarette tax collection.

Full-time town employees other than the manager will receive a $1 per hour raise as part of the multi-year requirements to meet state minimum wage standards. Part-time employees will see a salary hike in January when the new state minimum wage requirements take effect.

To help meet the higher costs associated with the state minimum wage requirements as well as inflation and the cost of fuel, Councilmember Monica Johnson proposed a 2% tax hike but no other council member supported the increase.

Johnson said these increasing costs to the town will soon make the budget difficult to meet and proposed small tax hikes each year.

“I want to be part of a slow, thoughtful, progressive tax increase,” Johnson said, not a big hike at one time that would overwhelm residents. “We should have done 1% last year.”

Councilmember Jeff Comer was opposed to Johnson’s call for a tax hike, saying citizens are having enough put on them right now with inflation and gas prices as well as the required increases for water and sewer service. His hopes are for inflation and gas prices to be down by next year.

Johnson said the council had the same discussion last year with hopes that inflation and gas prices would come down, but they just continue to rise while the town does nothing to address the issue.

The council had proposed a 1% increase in the real estate, personal property and machine and tool tax rates for the 2021-22 budget, but following a contentious public hearing in which citizens complained about the proposed tax increase on top of increases in water/sewer rates, the council altered the proposed budget.

The vote to advertise the fiscal year 2022-23 budget as presented passed with approval by council members Comer, Bryan Morris and Eugene Call with opposition by Johnson. Members Gary Call and Steve Surber were absent. The mayor is not allowed to vote on the budget.