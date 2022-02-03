Carroll K-9s receive vests from Floyd couple

For the second year, Floyd County’s Laurel and Barry Turner donated ballistic K-9 vests to a local sheriff’s office to protect four-legged officers, this year meeting Carroll County K-9 Officers Buck and Maverick.

Buck, a German Shepard handled by Deputy Michael Baker, is a six-year-old “general purpose” law enforcement K-9, meaning he’s trained in areas like narcotics and apprehending suspects, Laurel explained.

Maverick is a two-year-old Bloodhound handled by Deputy Austin Atkins, and he specializes in tracking, and search and rescue.

While the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office doesn’t have its own K-9, through mutual aid, K-9 officers from other departments and the Virginia State Police have assisted with a number of narcotics cases in Floyd County.

Laurel said if FCSO ever has the opportunity to bring on a K-9, she and Barry would be happy to provide a vest for it. A retired law enforcement officer herself, Laurel knows what an asset trained K-9s can be on a team.

“K-9s need protection, just like their handlers. They’re investments — they’re part of the team,” she said Jan. 25. “A lot of these departments don’t have the funding (for K-9 vests).”

Montgomery County K-9s Archie and Maxx got vests and special “doggie bags” of treats and toys from the Turners in December 2020, and Buck and Maverick got similar bags of excitement this year on Jan. 24, Laurel said.

Regular caregivers to a total of 12 dogs, 35 cats, two mini-pigs, two turtles, two rabbits and one ferret, Laurel and Barry are passionate about caring for animals and treating them with respect.

The couple adopted a senior Beagle from Floyd County Animal Control at the end of September 2021, lovingly dubbing him “Grandpa,” and nursed him back to health from a number of ailments, including ulcerated eyes.

Laurel said caring for their wards is a “full-time job,” with most of the dogs being seniors and requiring a variety of medicines at various times each day.

Since finding his new home, Grandpa has made a few friends in the pack, added a few sweaters to his wardrobe and found his voice — sometimes to the Turners’ dismay. Laurel said he’s one of the most vocal dogs she’s ever met, even for a Beagle.

The Turners are already putting out feelers for next year’s donations and looking forward to meeting more four-legged officers that serve Floyd County.