Weekend meals program seeking volunteers

New River Community Action is seeking volunteers for the Floyd County Backpack Program, which provides students with food for the weekend.

The Backpack Program is open to any Floyd County student, and participating students receive bags of easy-to-prepare food weekly in order to combat food insecurity.

For information about volunteer duties and schedules, visit https://newrivercommunityaction.org/floyd-backpack-program or call (540) 745-2102. Applications to volunteer can be found and completed online.

The Floyd NRCA office is located at 120 Epperly Mill Rd. SW. Office hours are from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m. on weekdays, and it’s closed on Wednesdays.

Find the Floyd County Backpack Program on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/FloydBackPack.