 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weekend meals program seeking volunteers

  • 0
Floyd Backpack pprogram logo
Logo by New River Community Action

New River Community Action is seeking volunteers for the Floyd County Backpack Program, which provides students with food for the weekend.

The Backpack Program is open to any Floyd County student, and participating students receive bags of easy-to-prepare food weekly in order to combat food insecurity.

For information about volunteer duties and schedules, visit https://newrivercommunityaction.org/floyd-backpack-program or call (540) 745-2102. Applications to volunteer can be found and completed online.

The Floyd NRCA office is located at 120 Epperly Mill Rd. SW. Office hours are from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m. on weekdays, and it’s closed on Wednesdays.

Find the Floyd County Backpack Program on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/FloydBackPack.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local farm plans first corn maze

Local farm plans first corn maze

The farm store at Turner Family Farms recently relocated, just in time for preparations to begin for the grand opening of the farm’s first-eve…

Wythe gardener grows giant beet

Wythe gardener grows giant beet

Harry Joe Yates has been gardening for 72 of his 82 years, so when he says it’s a big beet, it’s a big beet. In question: a 25-inch around bee…