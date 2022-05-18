Fatal fire prompts 'Sound the Alarm' campaign in Hall Addition

Volunteers will go door-to-door in the Hall Addition this weekend to help install smoke detectors as part of the American Red Cross’s “Sound the Alarm” campaign.

Each spring, Red Cross volunteers along with local firefighters and other volunteers visit one neighborhood to install the free smoke detectors and educate residents on fire safety.

The death of 8-year-old Niko Crosby, who was killed in a house fire in the Hall Addition in March, prompted the Red Cross to focus its efforts on that community. The request came from Chief Deputy State Fire Marshal Michael Yingling. Joining Red Cross volunteers and firefighters this year will be Niko’s soccer teammates and friends from Marion Baptist Church, where he attended, as well as members of a local Boy Scout troop.

Sharon Dixon, disaster program manager for the Mountain Empire Chapter of the Red Cross, said the group will have more than 40 smoke detectors to install. On Thursday, they’ll go out into the neighborhood knocking on doors to see which residents are interested in the free service. At homes where residents aren’t there, they’ll leave door hangers with information on how to sign up.

Then on Saturday, while volunteers are installing the smoke detectors, they’ll also use that time to talk to residents about fire safety.

“It helps prepare the family because when we go into the home to install the smoke alarms, we’re also talking about fire drills,” Dixon explained.

She said the volunteers will educate residents on common causes of fires, such as cooking, smoking, and using space heaters during the wintertime, and teach them how best to prevent such fires.

In addition, the group will also educate on safety preparedness, teach residents how to safely exit a home in the event of the fire, and encourage at-home fire drills.

Adwolfe Fire Chief Steve Widner emphasized the importance of having a functional smoke detector in the home, pointing to Red Cross statistics that indicate that having a working smoke alarm cuts the risk of death by fire in half.

For those in the community who already have smoke alarms in place, Widner said, “We’ll be more than happy to check them and make sure they’re functional.”

Smoke alarms typically have a lifespan of about 10 years, he said, and need battery changes around every six months. He also recommended every home have a fire extinguisher at the ready.

The chief also stressed the importance of making and practicing a fire drill plan.

“Create a plan—especially if you have kids—follow that plan and then practice that plan,” he said. “Don’t just create one; practice it periodically.”

The simple measure can go a long way, he said.

“It takes less than five minutes to say ‘if something happens, this is our way out,’ and have a designated area to meet, whether it be the driveway or a tree in the yard, so you can make sure that everybody is out and stays out.”

Volunteers will be out in the Hall Addition neighborhood, visiting perspective homes late Thursday afternoon and will return for installations Saturday from 10 to noon.

For those who cannot participate in this weekend’s program, the Red Cross has a sign up for virtual safety education on its website. More information on the “Sound the Alarm” campaign can be found at www.redcross.org.