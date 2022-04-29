Art students to exhibit work

The public is invited to the old gym at the Floyd County High School next week to view more than 400 assorted works by Floyd art students.
Sculptures, pottery, drawings, paintings, crafts and mixed media created by students during the fall and spri8ng semesters of this school year will be featured.
Community members are invited to attend the show from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, May 5, and from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, May 6.
The Floyd County High School is located at 721 Baker St. in Floyd, and the FCHS Art Department Show will be in the old gym.