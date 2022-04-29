 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Art students to exhibit work

  • 0

The public is invited to the old gym at the Floyd County High School next week to view more than 400 assorted works by Floyd art students.

Sculptures, pottery, drawings, paintings, crafts and mixed media created by students during the fall and spri8ng semesters of this school year will be featured.

Community members are invited to attend the show from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, May 5, and from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, May 6.

The Floyd County High School is located at 721 Baker St. in Floyd, and the FCHS Art Department Show will be in the old gym.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bland County man dies in crash

At 5:47 p.m. on Saturday (April 23), Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 42 (East Bluegrass Trail) a mile east …

Bland County Police Blotter

Accused of assaulting volunteer firefighters responding to a smoke call on Saturday, a West Virginia man has been charged with four felonies.

Marion tapped to take part in Work from Home Pilot Project

Marion tapped to take part in Work from Home Pilot Project

Rural communities have had their eyes on folks with jobs that can be done remotely. They see prospective residents who may enjoy a less urban lifestyle and can do their work from anywhere – with a good broadband connection. Earlier this month, Marion was selected to take part in the 2022 Virginia Main Street Work from Home Pilot Project. The town is expected to receive services valued at about $10,000.