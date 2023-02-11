The Floyd County Buffaloes fought hard for their Senior Night win last week against the Carroll County Cavaliers.

Senior Kaiden Swortzel, who plans to play college football at the Citadel in South Carolina, shared the lead in scoring with 17 points, dominating play on the boards.

Gavin Herrington matched the point total of 17, followed by Micah Underwood’s 16. AJ Cantrell had 9, and Rylan Swortzel 8 for the night.

The Buffaloes chipped away at the 10-point deficit early in the first quarter until they trailed by just three points going into the second, where they outscored the Cavs 22-17 and led 39-28 at the half.

The Buffaloes outscored the Cavaliers in the last two quarters, 19-13 and 18-17, to a tight finish before a large, rambunctious crowd. Timely foul shots by the Buffs helped make the difference as the seconds wound down in the final quarter.

Carroll County led Floyd in three-point goals 11-4, but key shots came from Underwood’s two, and singles by Cantrell and Isaac Bishop.

The 76-68 win put the Buffaloes’ record at 7-2 in Three Rivers District play and 16-4 overall.

The set of games Feb. 3 included a loss by the Lady Buffaloes to the Lady Cavaliers, who dominated the game from the start, beating the host team 66-31.

In the JV match, the Buffaloes went down to the wire before pulling ahead enough to beat the Cavs 54-051 in an exciting game, a good sign for the future of Buffaloes basketball.

The usually tough Lady Buffs appeared off-sync in their game, dominated by the Lady Cavs, 66-31. The squad fell behind 19-11 in the first quarter, was outscored 23-6 in the second, 17-6 in the third, and tied the score at seven in the fourth.

Normally dominating scorer Kiley Hylton mustered 11 points, and was the only Lady Buff in double digits. Mackenzie Thompson had 6, Carly Thompson 4, Destiny Harman 2, and Leah Hamlin 2. The Lady Buffs, often strong in three-point play, only had two, including one by Hylton.

The loss puts the Lady Buffs’ record at 8-2 in district play and 16-5 overall.

The boys’ face district rival Alleghany Thursday night (Feb. 9) at home in a postponed match from earlier in the month. That win or loss could determine where and when regional games will start next week.