This article features stories from past editions of The Floyd Press:

Feb. 11, 1965

The week of Feb. 7-13 is Boy Scout Week in Floyd, officially signed by then-Mayor Vernon T. Harris in January of 1965.

The Floyd Press printed photos of local scout troops to celebrate the occasion in the Feb. 11, 1965 edition of the paper, along with a copy of the proclamation.

Harris said Boy Scout week is an opportunity for “all of our citizens to recognize the patriotic service being performed… by volunteer Scout leaders…”

Among those featured was Troop 36 led by Bradie Kidd and Troop 155 of Mt. Elbert Methodist Church, led by Fred Palmer. The proclamation said there were a total of 55 active, local troops in 1965.

Feb. 9, 1978

Floyd County Public Schools students prepared to spend Saturday, Feb. 11, 1978, in school to make up snow days, the Floyd Press reported the Thursday before.

The hours were set to be that of a normal school day.

“Due to weather conditions, the local school system has lost 19 days. Last year, (then-Superintendent) Ray Hollandsworth said 20 days were missed, and in 1960… 22 days were lost.”

At the time, The Floyd Press reported, “no more than 15 days lost to bad weather would have to be made up…” due to a bill being discussed in the General Assembly.

Also reported in the Feb. 9, 1978, edition of the Press, town officials approved a new seal, which was designed by (now retired) Floyd County High School Art Teacher Catherine Pauley.

Feb. 18, 1982

Three Homemakers chapters met in the beginning of February 1982, The Floyd Press reported on Feb. 18: the Alum Ridge Extension, the Topeco Extension Club and the Hylton Extension.

The Alum Ridge chapter consisted of 10 members, including president Susan Lester.

Lester detailed some of the year’s programs, including workshops on house plants, household tips, recycling clothing, make-up, ceramics, candy making and self-protection.

The Topeco Extension Club, consisting of 13 members, met at the Topeco Church, led by President Freeda Harter, who implemented a calling tree and explained the “literacy Volunteer program at the Floyd library.”

The eight Homemakers attended, including Extension Agent Connie Goff-Sharp, who “gave a talk on colors, their value and intensity…”

Members also learned to make “starburst wall hangings.”