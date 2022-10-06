 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Firearm possession nets five-year sentence

The Floyd County Circuit Courthouse 2022

The Floyd County Circuit Courthouse is located at 100 E. Main St. in town.

 File photo

A Check man convicted by a Floyd County jury in June was sent to prison for five years last week by Floyd County Circuit Judge Mike Fleenor.

Michael Terry Duncan said he didn’t know about a piece of furniture in the home he inherited from his parents at their death, but a confidential informant testified that Duncan showed him a gun from the safe and bragged about selling some others that had been kept there.

The trial took most of the day in June, and the jury needed just over an hour to convict Duncan of possessing the firearms as a violent felon.

In previous hearings, defense attorney Ryan Hamrick and Duncan said the conviction in another jurisdiction had been amended to just “a felon” and not “a violent felon,” but the criminal record the Commonwealth’s Attorney provided to the court showed the conviction of a violent offender.

Virginia law requires a minimum prison term of five years for possessing a firearm as a violent felon, and Fleenor followed the guidelines. Duncan will have six months of unsupervised probation upon his release.

Duncan may still face a number of other charges, including possession of a firearm and drugs near a school. Several hearings are scheduled for Dec. 6.

The sentencing on Sept. 27 capped a busy court day that began with the closed-door Drug Court, followed by a busy docket of scheduled trials, the sentencing, probation violations and case reviews.

Hearings set on several probation violations by Travis Earl Yates of Check brought a request for a continuance until Oct. 11. Branscom said that Yates failed to show up for meetings with probation officers or court sessions and did not appear to “take the responsibility of probation seriously.” He asked that bail be revoked.

Fleenor agreed and ordered Yates to be held behind bars until hearings next month.

In other hearings Sept. 27:

John A. Thomas III of Charlotte was sent back to jail for an additional mental evaluation after a previous check had determined he was not competent to stand trial. A new hearing on the case is set for Nov. 29, following the newest evaluation.

Michael Thurman Reed of Radford was ordered to Drug Court after guilty pleas on probation violations were deferred.

Hollie Melinda McCroskey of Pembroke pleaded guilty to possessing methamphetamine and was also ordered to complete Drug Court.

Other probation violations were continued.

