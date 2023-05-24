Northwood High School Class of 2023 said farewell to high school May 18 with a ceremony in the gymnasium. Fifty-three graduates collected their diplomas and awards with the top 10% offering a commencement address. Speaking to their classmates were Ethan Robert Surber, Ava Renae Tuell, Abigail Bates Parkey, Caleb Beecher Glenn Johnson, Angel Nicole Adrian, Richard Allen Gonzalez, and Blaine Antonios Joannou. The ceremony included a rendition of the national anthem by Kendra Armstrong and Reygan Betts, music from the chorus and band, a senior slide show, and address from Principal Stacy Poston.