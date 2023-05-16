Floyd County’s Margo MacSweeny is the Clawhammer Banjo winner of The Crooked Road’s Youth Music Festival.

More than 20 young musicians participated in the music competition part of the festival playing Fiddle, Guitar, Mandolin, Clawhammer Banjo, Bluegrass Banjo, Other (instruments, song and/or dance) and Band.

MacSweeny also placed second with a performance in the Other category on Saturday, May 13, at the Southwest Virginia Cultural Center and Marketplace in Abingdon.

More than $1,100 in cash prizes were awarded throughout the competition.

The event was emceed by Jim Lloyd and judges included The Crooked Road’s Artist-In-Residence Johnny Williams, Brett Morris and Tyler Hughes.

The Crooked Road’s Youth Music Festival is supported by the Wayne C. Henderson Festival and David and Judie Reemsnyder.

For more information about The Crooked Road, visit www.thecrookedroadva.com, call (276) 492-2400 ext. 2409, or email info@thecrookedroad.org.