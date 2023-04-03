Meet an adult Floyd County Humane Society foster cat, Tallulah. Her mom went into a nursing facility so now she is at the shelter.

Tallulah is a nine-year-old spayed female, who is up-to-date on all her vaccinations and Felv/FIV negative. She gets along with dogs and other cats.

Tallulah is very loving and would love to be a lap cat, as she prefers the indoors. She is litter box trained but will go outside as well.

Her favorite activity besides sitting on a lap is sitting on a cat tree inside, looking out a window at bird feeders.

Anyone interested in adopting Tallulah should complete and submit an adoption application, available online at www.floydhumanesociety.org or call (540) 745-7207 to learn more from FCHS volunteers.