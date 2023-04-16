One proclamation unanimously approved on Tuesday, April 11, honors victims of crimes, and another recognizes the importance of individuals with Autism and their contributions to the community.

Floyd County Supervisor Kalinda Bechtold of Indian Valley read the proclamation to observe National Crime Victims’ Rights Week on April 23-29.

“Whereas, the erm ‘victim’ is more than just a label and has legal standing and protections and go along with it…” the proclamation said. “...National Crime Victims’ Rights Week provides an opportunity to recommit to listening to crime survivors and creating an environment where survivors have the confidence that they will be heard, believed and supported…”

Legal cases in Floyd that require witness services are handled out of the Radford City and Floyd County Victim Witness Program offices.

Director Sarah Campbell and Assistant Director Teresa McKensie attended the April 11 meeting and thanked the Board for the recognition.

McKensie has worked with victims of abuse, alongside the Floyd County Commonwealth's Attorney Office, for about 10 years. In August 2022 she was appointed to the state’s Sexual and Domestic Violence Program Professional Standards Committee by Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

Campbell said on April 11 that she started working at the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office in her early teens, before pursuing a career in criminal justice, which led to the local witness services program and teaching at Radford University.

Locust Grove Supervisor Levi Cox thanked both Campbell and McKensie for their services.

“It means a lot… a whole lot,” he said.

Campbell invited the Board and community to the third annual National Crime Victims’ Right Week 5k fundraiser at Bissett Park in Radford on April 22.

Find more details about the event at www.facebook.com/RadfordFloydVictimWitness.

The second proclamation on April 11 was read by Little River Supervisor Linda DeVito Kuchenbuch, and it recognizes April as Autism Acceptance Month.

“... Whereas, Autism Acceptance Month emphasizes the need for public awareness to promote acceptance, celebrate the differences and prioritize the inclusion of autistic individuals and their families and honors self-advocates and all who work every day to create more opportunities in our communities…” the proclamation said. “This month and every month we celebrate the numerous ways individuals with autism enrich our world.”

Chairman Joe Turman of Burks Fork said Sheriff Brian Craig and his department deserve credit for their efforts to raise autism awareness with their autism awareness pins and a patrol car wrapped in colorful puzzle pieces.

“I think this is a very worthy cause for sure,” Kuchenbuch said.

The proclamations were followed by regular meeting business, including disbursements and a presentation from Dr. John Wheeler, Floyd Schools superintendent, and FCPS Finance Director Barin Boothe.