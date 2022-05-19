Bland County resident is the Shawsville Middle School Teacher of the Year

After only two years of teaching, a Bland County resident has been named the Shawsville Middle School Teacher of the Year in Montgomery County.

Alyssa Harris is an art teacher at the school.

“I just like to teach,” the 2013 Bland High School graduate said. “I used to play school all of the time when I was little. I used to tell my mom about how I wanted to be a teacher. And I’ve always loved art since I was about 6 years old and understood that I could do it. It’s just something I’m supposed to do; I don’t know how to explain it.”

Harris, who graduated from Wytheville Community College, then Radford University with a degree in art, said her favorite medium is ceramics.

“I like hand-built things,” she said. “I like working on the wheel, too. I like to build little houses and little coil structures and then glaze and fire them. It’s a favorite of middle schoolers, too. They love clay. We do a mixture of more advanced things and crafty things. We’ve done ceramic, printmaking, portraiture, painting, and sculpture with papier-Mache. Mostly, I’ll show them some ideas, and they pick out what they want to do.”

Her Art Club students have made fairy and gnome houses and small pinch pots with animals/creatures on them. Older students have made coil face jugs, and plaques inspired by the Green Man whose face is masked by foliage.

Shawsville Middle School has about 220 students.

Harris said she was surprised to learn that she had been named the school’s Teacher of the Year.

“My principal said my name, and I just looked at him with my mouth open like what are you talking about? I didn’t expect it because I feel like I am still learning a whole lot; I was pretty shocked,” she said.

Harris is the daughter of Diane Nelson of Bland and Lewis Harris of Louisa. She is the niece of Dottie Nelson. She is engaged to be married this summer to Jonathan Nelson (no relation) of Bland.

