VFW Post honors Marion resident for service

The special recognition was a surprise to retired teacher Lynn White as she attended a VFW meeting thinking it was about student essays.

Members of VFW Post 4667 in Marion wanted to get White to their Jan. 5 meeting for the award.

White has for many years helped the post acknowledge Smyth County students for their achievements in patriotic essays and also organized a recognition booklet for local veterans.

“Wanda Owens (post auxiliary) sent me a text about the VFW announcing district winners,” White said of the reason she was invited to the meeting. “Honestly, I didn’t feel like going out. That evening, Wanda texted asking if I had forgotten. I was told to be there by 6:45 so I went just as I was, in jeans and a Harley Davidson T-shirt. There was a big supper with soup and sandwiches. They did the candle snuffing ceremony honoring deceased members from the previous year. Then they announced they wanted to honor a lady and I thought, ‘Oh no.”

That lady was White and the post wanted to honor her for all her years helping them encourage students to write patriotic essays for the local, district and state competitions as well as they many other services she had performed, including organizing a yearly activities book for the post.

“It was long overdue,” said Commander Sam Rosenbaum. “It’s something we just really needed to do. She’s been a backbone behind all those activities, the Patriot’s Pen, Voice of Democracy, teacher of the year and scholarships.”

Rosenbaum presented White with a plaque that reads “In appreciation for your loyal and dedicated service to the Francis Marion VFW Post 4667.” In addition, she was given a gift certificate to the area Harley Davidson store as it was learned she enjoys riding Harley Davidson motorcycles.

“They said we heard you liked to shop at Harley Davidson and gave me a gift certificate,” White said. “I took my jacket off and showed everyone my shirt.”

She said she thought it was appropriate attire after all for that evening.

“It was an honor,” White said of the recognition. “It’s always a privilege to do anything for the VFW because they’ve done so much for the community and for me personally and professionally.”

A retired teacher, White for years while working and even after retirement has each year organized the student patriotic essay contest participants. She said that knowing people in the school system she starts early contacting teachers about the contests and does follow-up.

“I love working behind the scenes with the students and the teachers and administrators,” she said. “That’s my first contact with the administrators and they all, every one of them, work with me.”

Every year since 1992 she has collected clippings about VFW activities in the community for the post activities book.

“Whatever they need me to do they know they can call me and I do what I can,” she said.

White and others organized and produced a booklet around 2013-14 titled “We Were There,” featuring VFW Post 4667 members with their particular stories and photos of past and present.