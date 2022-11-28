 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
VSP investigating Thanksgiving Day crash

A 35-year-old Copper Hill man died at the scene of a single-vehicle accident on Thursday, Nov. 24.

A VSP release said the crash occurred at 9:35 p.m., at the intersection of Route 664 and Highway 221.

Ezekial James Plesha Bartel of Copper Hill was driving a 2018 Subaru Crosstrek, traveling north on 221, when the vehicle ran off the right of the roadway and overturned.

Bartel was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, VSP said. He died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation as of Nov. 25.

