Rudnells recognized for nearly 40 years of service

A Copper Hill couple was recognized on Sunday for their many years of service to the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary.

Tom and Judy Rudnell have been Floyd County residents since 2006 when they moved to Copper Hill from Highland Falls, New York.

Tom worked at West Point Military Academy for 37 years, and he and Judy also operated the Highland Falls Marina where they lived on the Hudson River, about 52 miles from the tip of Manhattan.

The marina was the location for the Coast Guard Auxiliary Radio Highland Falls, which Tom and Judy operated for over 38 years, handling hundreds of cases.

The Rundells joined the Coast Guard Auxiliary in the early 1980s, beginning a long commitment to volunteer service that continues today.

When the Rundells moved to Floyd County, they joined the auxiliary chapter at Claytor Lake. Their knowledge and experience have been invaluable in building that flotilla.

Judy has served in many positions in both the flotilla and at the district level including flotilla commander, vice commander and finance officer.

She has served as a Recreational Boating Safety Visitor and a Telecommunications Operator and she oversaw the Sunshine Fund, always making sure that the members were remembered during times of illness, hospitalization or a death in the family. She also organized flotilla picnics and other special events.

Tom also has served in many positions including flotilla staff officer for Materials and Operations, a Vice Flotilla Commander, and a district officer for Materials and Public Education, Coxswain, Qualification Examiner, Boat Crew, Fingerprint Technician, Recreational Boating Safety Visitor, and Telecommunications Operator, just to name a few.

Tom is also the go-to person for finding just about anything that people need. If he doesn’t have it on hand, he can find it.

They have both received a very long and impressive list of awards and commendations over the years.

Tom and Judy have both led busy and fascinating lives. Together they have enjoyed live theater, scuba diving, traveling and collecting antiques. Judy is an excellent cook and baker. She loves to read and take care of her home. Tom enjoys woodworking and being a marine mechanic.

The Rundells have devoted much of their lives in service to the public. They have assisted countless boaters with rescue and recovery and performed those services at no charge to the people they helped.

It was an honor to recognize the Rundells for more than 38 years of service to the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary and to their community on Aug. 28.