Marion Elementary School reports COVID-19 exposure

Less than a week into the new school year, parents of Marion Elementary School students were notified on Monday of a possible COVID-19 exposure at the school.

In a letter sent out to parents, MES Principal Sue Davidson said the person was last at the school on Friday and that they had some direct exposure with “other members of our community.”

The school will remain open, Davidson said, as school officials work with the health department to identify people the infected person may have had close contact with. Those who have potentially been exposed will be contacted by either school or health department staff for quarantine guidance, the letter said.

According to Davidson’s letter, an encounter is considered a close contact if an infected individual is within 6 feet from another person for 15 minutes or longer.

“In indoor K-12 settings, a student who is within 3 to 6 feet of an infected student is not considered a close contact as long as both students are wearing masks and the school has other prevention strategies in place.”

In response to the possible exposure, Davidson wrote, “our school is following the recommendations provided by the CDC and Mount Rogers Health Department. This includes appropriate cleaning and disinfection of affected areas."