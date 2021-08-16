Marion Elementary School reports COVID-19 exposure

Less than a week into the new school year, parents of Marion Elementary School students were notified on Monday of a possible COVID-19 exposure at the school.
In a letter sent out to parents, MES Principal Sue Davidson said the person was last at the school on Friday and that they had some direct exposure with “other members of our community.”
The school will remain open, Davidson said, as school officials work with the health department to identify people the infected person may have had close contact with. Those who have potentially been exposed will be contacted by either school or health department staff for quarantine guidance, the letter said.
According to Davidson’s letter, an encounter is considered a close contact if an infected individual is within 6 feet from another person for 15 minutes or longer.
“In indoor K-12 settings, a student who is within 3 to 6 feet of an infected student is not considered a close contact as long as both students are wearing masks and the school has other prevention strategies in place.”
In response to the possible exposure, Davidson wrote, “our school is following the recommendations provided by the CDC and Mount Rogers Health Department. This includes appropriate cleaning and disinfection of affected areas."
According to the school system’s online COVID-19 dashboard, Smyth County Schools is currently reporting 22 active cases in students and staff across eight of its 14 schools.
Smyth County School Superintendent Dennis Carter said there has been no evidence of community spread within the school buildings at this time.
“These (cases) were issues that were outside of school,” Carter said Monday afternoon.
All but one of the reported cases cases are in students, with two each reported at Marion Elementary, Saltville Elementary, Northwood High and Marion Senior High; three each reported at Oak Point Elementary and Marion Middle; one reported Chilhowie Elementary; and six reported at Atkins Elementary. One case in a staff member was also reported at Atkins Elementary.
Carter noted that the online database reflects positive cases reported to the schools by the health department and that it does not reflect the number of students who are in quarantine.
“We do have some that are quarantined due to outside issues,” he said. “In fact, we have some youngsters that have not started school yet because of quarantine.”
Smyth County adopted a universal masking policy for all students and staff before the school year began. Under the school system’s current opening plan, students will also stay three to six feet apart. Additionally, students and staff are also given temperature screenings before entering the school and frequent handwashing is encouraged.
“We’re working diligently to make sure that we have a great environment for kids,” Carter said.
In her letter, Davidson encouraged parents to continue monitoring their children and other family members for COVID-19 symptoms. Common symptoms in children, she said, include fever, runny nose and cough. Though less common, vomiting and diarrhea have also been reported.