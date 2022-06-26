Achievements of Black community members center of Juneteenth Celebration

The Juneteenth Celebration in Floyd earlier this month celebrated local Black excellence by highlighting Black Floyd County leaders, both past and present.

Cieara Saunders read a number of achievements of Black community members, including the establishment of the Floyd County Rescue Squad in 1964.

The first volunteer crew included Jerry Helms, Bill and Constance Hayden, Grant and Elsie Helms, and Bruce Turner.

Saunders said “to this day” Bill Hayden is the only Black Floyd resident to serve on the county Board of Supervisors, and Turner is the first Black Floydian elected to Town Council.

Turner’s local government career started after he retired as Chief Deputy from the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office.

The current Floyd County Public Schools Administration Building on Harris Hart Road was the county’s school for Black children until 1966, when the school system was completely desegregated.

Daisy Penn is the first Black graduate of Floyd County High School, a member of the Class of 1960. She and 13 other Black students were placed in classes at Floyd and Check high schools from September 1959 to January 1960, according to The Floyd Press.

The Roanoke Times reported in 1995 the other students were Raymond Taylor, Charles Akers, Danny Ray Ingram, Pandora Turner, the Helm brothers (Clark and Ed), James Walker, June McDaniel, Fred Pugh, Paul Taylor, Richard Claytor, and Helen and Bonnie Marie Stuart.

A courtroom battle between the 14 families and the school district resulted in the official ruling about five years after Brown v. The Board of Education came down from the Supreme Court.

The Black school on Harris Hart Road, Saunders said at this year’s Juneteenth Celebration, only went to the eighth grade, after which Black students could attend the Christiansburg Colored Institute, if able.

Walker Campbell and Eva Claytor were the two first Black educators at Floyd Elementary, and Grace Beale became the first Black teacher at Check Elementary.

Beale’s influence continued through her son, Winfred, who taught at Floyd County High School for nearly 50 years and continues to coach the school’s football team.

The high school football field was named the Coach Winfred Beale Field in 2021.

Saunders said Rochella Claytor is the first Black Valedictorian to graduate from FCHS, representing Black excellence in the Class of 1992.

The last Black community member Saunders spoke of June 18 was Rev. George Jones, a key organizer of last year’s inaugural Juneteenth Celebration in Floyd, who died on June 10 after a “years long battle with cancer.”

Jones married a Floyd County girl and was the associate pastor at Little River Missionary Baptist. He was also a member of Floyd CARE.

Jones will be remembered for his “big heart, hearty laugh and vivacious personality,” as well as being a friend and mentor to all.

“None of this would have been possible without him,” Saunders said.

Those discussed June 18, Saunders said, “are only a few examples of achievements” made by Black Floyd community members.

“However, today when you leave here, I want my people to remember that we are Black we are excellent and thank God, we are free,” Saunders said.

Two local church groups performed at the 2022 Juneteenth Celebration in Floyd, including Jones’s Little River Missionary Baptist Church and Mount Zion Christian Church, which is pastored by George Price.

Ron Carson, founder of the Appalachian African-American Cultural Center in Pennington Gap and vice chair of the 400 years of African American History Commission, appeared via video to speak at the event about the Cultural Center’s mission to compile Black history from throughout Southwest Virginia, with an emphasis on the coalfield counties.

When the project started in the late 1980’s, Carson said, they were able to talk to people whose grandparents were enslaved in the 1800s.

J.D. Walker and Celina Licea also spoke to the crowd.

Music throughout the event was provided by Jerome Claytor and Touch of Class.

A handful of other Floyd nonprofits had booths and materials in the park throughout the celebration, such as the Jessie Peterman Memorial Library, NAACP, Women’s Resource Center of the New River Valley, SONG and a voters registration booth.

A number of resources about Black history in Floyd are available through the Virginia Public Library.

The next Floyd CARE event is for National Hispanic Heritage Month in October. Keep up with the nonprofit and its efforts at www.facebook.com/floyd.community.action.for.racial.equity.